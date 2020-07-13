Stapilus: Republican party stress test

Some of those indicators are local. The battles of 2014 tended to pit the establishment Republicans (then led by Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter) against the party’s agitators and ideologues. Similar battles, involving some of the same people in different positions along with some new ones, are brewing now. The conflicts over Governor Brad Little’s orders and positioning over pandemic regulation are the most visible part of that, but a string of other issues are on simmer. The recent chairmanship race revived echoes of that history.

There’s another explosive element coming around the bend, a little more than three months from now.

The Idaho Republican Party has mostly—maybe overwhelmingly, at least in its structure—strongly backed President Donald Trump. What happens if he loses—or even, for that matter, if he wins?

If Trump prevails in November, the national mood—in a country where substantial majorities are registering not just opposition but fierce opposition to Trump—could turn volcanic. How would Idaho’s Republicans react? Idaho is not an isolated island, after all; it is in this together with 49 other states.