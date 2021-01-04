Stapilus: Reflections in a wayward year

February 21: I wrote this week about the obviously futile proposal for extending the western boundary of Idaho across eastern and southwestern Oregon and including pieces of northern California. The enthusiasm for this sort of thing comes and goes, but what’s been interesting with this is the way the headlines, and enthusiasm, seems to have persisted. Not least, it might be added, among a lot of northwest Oregonians who wouldn’t mind detaching from their east.

March 20: During this last year I wrote many more columns on the subject of — surprise! — COVID-19 than on anything else. How could it have been otherwise? My first column squarely on the pandemic noted among other things that the legislature was still meeting and not in a hurry to wrap up. I added, “Governor Brad Little, who has been describing the illness in serious terms and urging appropriate steps to avoid Covid-19, at this writing hasn’t been willing to take mandatory state actions to close schools or shut down places like bars or restaurants. But that also described places like Oregon up until only a few days ago.” The warning signs were abundant even then.

Two weeks later (April 3), after reciting the pandemic spread numbers in Idaho: “Yeah, this really does look like an emergency.” Still does.