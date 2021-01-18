Stapilus: Present and accounted for

This shouldn’t be so hard a circle to square. You could start by putting an emphasis on the timeline.

We’ve all been living in a Covid-19 world for so long it’s easy to fall into a pattern of thinking that the way things are now, are the way they will be permanently. But that’s not the case. As I write this the pandemic continues to rage, but the probability is that its force will start to decline as vaccines become more widely available and as an already warm winter opens out into spring. Safety procedures that do make sense now can be scaled back.

We may see some changes in the way we do things that go on for a long time, but much of what we’ve had to put up with—the masking, the building closures and much more—probably will be much less widespread. We accept temporary limitations in access when buildings are under construction or repair; this could be regarded as something similar.

By the end of the Idaho and Washington legislative sessions, in fact, there may be some opportunity to open things up; that probably will be the case in Oregon, where the legislative session will run to mid-summer.

This isn’t forever. It’s for long enough to avoid making more people sick.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His new book What Do You Mean by That? has just been released and can be found at ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat and on Amazon.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0