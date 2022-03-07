Stapilus: Preparing for invasion

When Idaho Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo spoke recently to the Idaho Legislature, they spoke about the war in Ukraine, and both of them in clear terms blasted Russia for the invasion.

Both are sponsors (with other Senate Republicans) of the Never Yielding Europe’s Territory (NYET) Act, which seeks to impose significant penalties and blockages on Russia. While it is not exactly the same as the Biden Administration’s approach it bears a passing similarity in its stance.

The senators weren’t alone in taking that stance in Idaho, which in a number of areas has been tracking with many other states in response to the tragedy in Ukraine. Idaho liquor stores have pulled bottles of Russian vodka. The Idaho Public Employee Retirement System has been divesting itself of Russian-related connections.

Even the Idaho House has passed a memorial criticizing Russia, and House Speaker Scott Bedke said in a statement, “Russia’s violent incursion against Ukraine is inexcusable.”

All of this is well and good. But look out a little further across the Idaho landscape and you’ll probably find more diverse reactions.

I say that because the situation brings to mind a column from August of 2017, when Russia last emerged in Idaho politics. Here’s how it went:

“Last month the Kootenai County Republican Party blasted Idaho’s two senators, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch—Republicans both—for their support of sanctions against Russia.

“Crapo, in fact, was one of the Senate leaders supporting the measure. He said of it, ‘This legislation signals to the world the United States’ unflagging commitment to the sanctity of territorial integrity, human rights, and good governance. It also demonstrates our resolve in responding to cyber-attacks against American citizens and entities and against our allies. The Crapo-Brown-Corker-Cardin bill will result in some very powerful, new sanctions against Russia.’ Nearly every member of Congress, in both parties in both chambers, voted in favor.

“Didn’t convince up in the Panhandle. The party in Kootenai passed its own measure warning of “the emergence of a globalist ‘Davos Culture’ [that being this decade’s preferred name for the international conspiracy] comprised of progressive political elites around the world that is distinct from Traditional Western Civilization.” Kootenai contended that ‘Russia has become a nationalistic country that is resisting this progressive globalist agenda.’ And: ‘globalists have recently been agitating against good relations with Russia because they see it as one of the last holdouts against a progressive globalist agenda’.”

In my column I offered a comparison to a long-ago member of Congress from Idaho, John T. Wood, who was obsessed with the crackpot idea of the United Nations taking over the United States …

“Except that Wood did get that Russia—or, then, the Soviet Union—was a hostile power, run as a militaristic dictatorship, was a suppressor of speech, press and religion, active in expanding its hegemony at the expense of the United States and its influence, and … well, on and on. In many ways, it is like that today. Wood did at least get, more or less, who our friends are in the world, and who aren’t.”

Not a lot has emerged from the Kootenai forces about the invasion of Ukraine, but it seems a fair guess that will be coming soon—in support of Russia.

Maybe they’ll surprise me.

But I do remember clearly the response I received from the Panhandle in 2017. One Republican e-mailed me to ask if I didn’t think Russia had changed from its communist days,

I replied that Russia seems to have changed a lot less than Kootenai County had. On the Russian front, at least, I think that’s proven out: The Putin invasion could be right out of the old Soviet-Joseph Stalin playbook.

I could be wrong, but I doubt Kootenai—and maybe some other quarters in Idaho—has changed all that much since 2017. Don’t be surprised if you see some support for Vladimir Putin from those quarters before long. Unless something significant really has changed.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His new book “What Do You Mean by That?” has just been released and can be found at ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat and on Amazon.com.

