Stapilus: Only takes one

About a week ago, according to news reports, a family-and-friends get together was held somewhere around the vicinity of Weiser; the kind of ordinary social event no one else would ever know or care about. But in the week to come that little gathering—one report said it involved around 30-plus people—changed a lot of lives.

We don’t yet know how many guests carried the virus back home with them; health officials are trying to figure that out. We do know that several of the guests work at the Fry Foods plant at Weiser, at least one tested positive for Covid-19, and within days so did at least seven employees there.

Health researchers have been trying to corral the threads that have spun out since the social gathering, but the impact already has been significant. After a series of tests and careful cleaning and new procedures at the Fry Foods plant, the Southwest District Health Department okayed it for re-opening, but the plant’s owners declined, saying the “best interest” of the community and workers—and in truth, probably the company as well—would require keeping the plant closed until more testing is done. The choice was ethical and smart. But those executives must feel a little burned: How could a small, simple get-together have so much effect? How can their business, or any business, plan for the future under these conditions? (What might the company very reasonably require of workers for their off-duty hours?) Jobs are on hold because someone, or several someones, decided to go to a party. And the impact on Fry Foods may be only part of it; who knows where else the virus may have gone?