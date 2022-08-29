Stapilus: Of course they wouldn’t

Here is one of the most remarkable court arguments I have ever heard of, and it happened last week in Boise, in federal court.

The subject before U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill was the Idaho abortion trigger law—tripped with the reversal of the Roe v. Wade case—and whether it conflicted with a federal law, which actually is about Medicare. The U.S. Department of Justice has pointed out that the Idaho statute smacks into a requirement that any medical provider taking Medicare money must “provide necessary stabilizing treatment” to patients; meaning, sometimes, an abortion.

The state trigger law generally provides severe penalties for any physician (or nurse) performing an abortion. There are some potential defenses (mainly involving an assessment of the likelihood of death of the mother), but any physician performing an abortion in Idaho, even to save the life of a patient in an emeregency situation, would risk arrest, prosecution, prospective loss of livelihood and incarceration and more even before rolling the dice on a favorable outcome at trial.

This point was raised in court. Idaho Deputy Attorney General Brian Church contended that Idaho law would protect medical personnel working in “good faith medical judgment” to avoid a patient’s death, but did acknowledge that prosecution could happen in the case of severe medical problems, health complications or injuries.

But—and here’s the remarkable statement—attorney Monte Stewart, representing the Idaho Legislature, said that the doctor should go ahead and do as seems best because “in the real world, there will not be a prosecution. … Idaho is capable of many things, but it’s not capable of producing a prosecuting attorney stupid enough to prosecute an ectopic pregnancy.”

Hmm. In other words, the attorney for the legislature is arguing that the Idaho Legislature didn’t really expect county prosecutors to enforce the plain terms of the law—that they’re too smart to do what the legislature explicitly told them to do.

(Possibly he meant the ectopic pregnancy instance only as an example, since there are many prospective medical issues where abortion could come into the picture; but ectopic pregnancies and other emergency conditions are not exempted under the law. Remember that the Idaho State Republican Party, at its convention this summer, specifically opted not to exempt ectopic pregnancies from conditions that should be exempted from the abortion ban.)

As his soon-to-be-issued decision suggests, Winmill wasn’t buying: “The Legislature would not have adopted the law unless they intended for it to be enforced.”

That seems obvious. Stewart might want to ask his clients whether they really meant it when they passed the trigger bill: Doubtless, they did. The legislature passes some measures—resolutions, memorials, proclamations—that are just expressions of opinion. But this was a bill, and when it passes a bill, it is saying to the state, “you must comply:” It’s an order, not a suggestion.

Of course, prosecutors do have discretion about how to enforce laws. There are so many laws on the books that no prosecutor (or law agency) could even try to fully enforce them all.

But high profile laws like this, and those people feel very strongly about, are a different matter. You might ask Andrew Warren of Florida, the former Hillsborough County state attorney (prosecutor) who was effectively fired by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, after Warren spoke out against some of the new laws (abortion among them) sought by the governor. What would be the risks a prosecutor might incur in Idaho for refusing to go after a physician in an abortion case? For one: Can you say “recall election”? Or maybe even disciplinary charges?

Winmill did stay a slice of the abortion law pending further action in court. Since—as a quirk of timing—the Idaho Legislature will be back in (special) session in the coming week, maybe Governor Brad Little would add the subject matter of abortion law clarification—about abortion law enforcement, example—to his call.

Or, considering how the legislature might react to that, and that the general election is only a couple of months away, maybe he’d rather not.