Stapilus: Long-distance groundwork

One advantage of being in your last term in a legislature, with no election ahead, is that you can offer ideas that ought to be considered, and might be, even if they face a brick wall for now.

Case in point is Grant Burgoyne, a Democratic senator from Boise, and Senate Bill 1230.

Burgoyne—disclosure here, he’s an old friend—has been active and productive on a wide range of subjects since his first election to the legislature in 2008. With this new bill, he’s necessarily looking further ahead. That’s okay. You start with first steps.

SB 1320 concerns ranked voting, which is an alternative way of counting votes and deciding who wins. Before you dismiss that as a little sketchy, remember that Idaho already uses varied rules to elect to different offices. Some jurisdictions are partisan and others aren’t (and therefore have no primary election). Some cities require their city officials to be elected with 50% of the vote or more, and others just require a plurality win.

But these are only a few of the possibilities, and in the last few decades states and local governments around the country have been exploring some of the others.

Any form of counting votes is subject to some political gaming, but a system that most clearly reflects the wishes and intent of the voters has advantages. When just two candidates are running, there’s not much question. When more are seeking the office, real voter preferences—about second and third choices—often aren’t factored in at all.

If you like third parties, or at least the idea of them, a system that allows you to express support for such a candidate but also weigh in with the major parties should have some appeal.

The site FairVote says ranked voting “allows voters the option to rank candidates in order of preference: one, two, three, and so forth. If your vote cannot help your top choice win, your vote counts for your next choice. If a candidate receives more than half of the first choices in races where voters elect one winner, that candidate wins, just like in a single-choice election. However, if there is no majority winner after counting first choices, the race is decided by an ‘instant runoff.’ The candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and voters who picked that candidate as ‘number 1’ will have their votes count for their next choice. This process continues until there’s a majority winner or a candidate won with more than half of the vote.”

The idea has gained some popularity. It’s used now for statewide and presidential elections in Maine and Alaska, and about half of the other states use it either statewide or locally for some of their elections. Those include most of the states bordering Idaho (Oregon, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming). Ranked choice details vary somewhat from state to state.

Burgoyne’s measure would set up a nonpartisan primary for federal through county offices (except president). There, “The top four vote getters in the nonpartisan primary will be nominated and placed on the general election ballot. At the general election, voters will have the opportunity to rank their choices for each of these offices from first to fourth.”

In pre-computer days, calculating the results of instant runoffs would have been complicated, It isn’t now.

The bill has been introduced, and it’s been placed in the Senate State Affairs Committee. Odds are it will go no further. Why? Well, the legislators now serving (and those up to now) have been elected under a different system; from their standpoint, why change it?

That’s not to mention the ever-tighter rules many Idaho Republican organizers prefer these days.

But might Idaho politics be more open and better reflect the thinking of the voters if a different voting system were in place?

That’s a long term project, requiring someone to put the idea out there, in public. Grant Burgoyne probably won’t be in the legislature to see it completed. But he has laid some groundwork.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His new book “What Do You Mean by That?” has just been released and can be found at ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat and on Amazon.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0