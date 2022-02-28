Stapilus: Let it be

It’s that time of the election cycle to again consider: Whether to vote in the Idaho Republican primary if you’re an Idaho non-Republican … or not.

Some significant number do, likely not enough to change the outcomes, but we don’t know for sure. For this year’s primary, with it’s yawning gap between two kinds of Republicans in many races, there’s added urgency.

You can see why non-Republicans—for whom making a quick declaration of party membership is easy enough to do and undo—have an interest in the choice of which Republican will get the nomination for, say, governor. Incumbent Brad Little and challengers like Janice McGeachin are clearly distinctive public actors, and non-Republicans have strong preferences.

But there’s a good argument too for what the chairs of both Idaho political parties have argued: Non-Republicans should let Republicans make their own decisions.

From the perspective of non-Republicans, why should they not opt in?

As non-party members join in the Republican primary, party members feel increasingly frustrated, and this probably has contributed to the almost paranoid reaction we’ve seen in some quarters about who and what is a “real” conservative (or Republican) and who is RINO. The effect has been to push the party to ever more extreme places, and since the coiled energy is strongest in the most extreme quarters, we’ve seen more and more of these people winning GOP primaries, and getting elected.

To the extent non-Republicans feel they’ve exercised their civic duty in the primary, they’re apt to let their attention and energy slide for the general election, which amounts to giving up on Democratic or independent candidates.

But what about the governor’s race, you ask? Or attorney general? Or the second district seat? Don’t they matter?

Yes, Brad Little or Lawrence Wasden or Mike Simpson could lose their primaries. (Not a prediction: The odds of that are another discussion.) If they did, that would mean Idaho Republicans would own the challengers—McGeachin (or another challenger) or Raul Labrador or Bryan Smith. Those candidates either would have to adjust to dealing with a whole constituency (such things have happened in the past) or they could maintain their brand of edgy, which tends not to be a long-lasting formula for political success.

If a group of these people is elected, that would bring Idaho face to face with who and what the Republican Party is and is supporting. And the state could then more effectively decide what to do about that.

Alternatively … Little and Wasden and Simpson may win. If they do it with the support of non-Republicans, they’ll continue to be on the same defensive tenterhooks they’ve been on for years: Derided by the activists as nothing more than RINOs. They will be reluctant to take on positions to please the center and will lean hard right to preserve their support there. (We’ve seen that dynamic playing out regularly with Little and Simpson, not on all issues but on most.)

If however they win the primary with a solidly Republican base, they can argue that they have no need to veer any further right: They and not the more extreme agitators are closer to what their party really does want. They could tell their challengers from within the party: You lost. You’re the minority, the outliers, in this party, not me. Get over it.

That actually could have the effect of making them more centrist and broadly-appealing office holders.

That end result would be a lot more positive for non-Republicans than what they have now.

There is another point implicit in all this. If non-Republicans do join en masse in the Republican primary, they’re removing the responsibility—from Republicans—for the choices that party makes. This makes it harder for the non-red community to get its act together in developing a viable alternative.

Vote on primary election day, by all means. But think carefully about how you do it.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His new book “What Do You Mean by That?” has just been released and can be found at ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat and on Amazon.com.

