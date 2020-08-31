Stapilus: Kinds of protest

Support for that idea roared forward. Robert Jones of Nampa expressed the sensibility: “We are allowed to get sick if we want. We are allowed to do whatever we want as long as we’re not harming anybody else, but you guys have forgotten that.” He seems to have forgotten that he has no right to harm other people by making them sick in the process of doing “whatever we want”; and that Idaho is a COVID-19 hotspot with more than 30,000 cases reported and still growing fast.

A crowd of pro-COVID protesters, led by celebrity provocateur Ammon Bundy, poured into the Statehouse, pushed their way past guards and law enforcement and smashed a glass door to get into the Idaho House, as one of them brandished an assault-style rifle while legislators looked on. Some social distancing had been required; that was abandoned. The Legislature originally required social distancing in the galleries; that was done away with to accommodate the protesters. The protesters packed committee meetings and shouted and yelled there, too.

They shouted and yelled during the proceedings. Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, whose husband is in fragile health — as she pointed out — said she was concerned that people there wear masks and behave to help keep people healthy. You might not have thought this would be a controversial statement, but no: She was booed.