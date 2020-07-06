Stapilus: Initiative squeeze redux

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The specifics are as new and current as Covid-19 but, really, we’ve been here before.

The news is about the school funding and tax initiative being proposed by the group Reclaim Idaho, which launched its effort to gather petition signatures—which are needed to obtain a line on the ballot—last October. Signature-gathering was rolling along, and might or might not have succeeded under the usual rules, when the pandemic intervened, and shut down a lot of person-to-person communications around the state.

In some ways, the impact of shutdown orders on petition signatures for an initiative proposal may be among the smaller effects of the new way or where we are. But it’s significant nonetheless, and a way forward actually is suggested in the recent rulings of federal Judge B. Lynn Winmill.

Back up for a moment to the whole matter of initiatives in Idaho. The Idaho State Constitution was amended in 1912 to allow for voter-driven initiatives as a method of bypassing the legislature if it proved unwilling to act as the voters want. The provision specifically said voters “reserve to themselves the power to propose laws … independent of the legislature.” So the ability of citizens to do this is explicitly part of the state governing policy in Idaho.