Stapilus: In a round about

So if you live in or around Boise and you think the traffic is awful, well, you’re spot on.

The other cities in the United States top 10, in order, are: Philadelphia; Albuquerque; Oklahoma City; Houston; Kansas City; Denver; Columbus, Ohio; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Jackson, Mississippi.

That list shows you don’t have to be gigantic to have a city traffic problem. Neither Portland nor Seattle, which definitely have serious traffic issues, made it to the top 20.

Exactly how seriously to take this single specific measure may be a fair question, but before the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, and surely again after it, traffic flow generally was and will be a major issue in the Boise area.

Traffic planners obviously are aware of that, and they’re trying some new things. The roundabouts that popped up around the state in congested places in the last few years have been one effort, limited as they are.

So is an intriguing redesign, just announced in the last few days, of one of the state’s worst intersections, at Eagle Road and Highway 44 (at Eagle). There, planners are developing what’s called a “half continuous flow intersection,” which re-routes the way left turns are made and diminishes their slow-down effect on other traffic.