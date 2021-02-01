Stapilus: Impeachment is in the air in Boise

How far can he get with it? Christensen seemed to acknowledge to one reporter that he hasn’t collected a lot of support for the impeachment effort.

But consider the consequences if he did. If the trigger for impeachment of a governor is simply disagreement on policy, or criticism of the legislature, then not a lot of governors would long survive. None of the Democrats would, of course. But recent Republican governors would not either. C.L. “Butch” Otter and Dirk Kempthorne (whose veto-strewn 2003 standoff with legislators resulted in a 118-day session) both got into protracted battles with the Republican Idaho Legislature, in each case over policy differences. Should that have been cause for impeachment?

No one then suggested it, presumably with the realization that the idea would be not only outlandish but dangerous.

These days, of course, the ethic seems to have changed: A difference of opinion (or a difference in loyalty to a specific political personality) means not a debate but a political knife-fight to the death.

That’s a dangerous enough precedent that smart voters ought consider seriously who ought to be tossed out of office, at the next election, if not sooner.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His new book What Do You Mean by That? has just been released and can be found at ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat and on Amazon.com.

