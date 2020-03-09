Stapilus: Idaho’s new primary

I thought at the time, and still do, that the public nature of these votes—in caucuses, you have to stand up in public and declare who you support—made this all the more stunning. From four years ago: “That may not be so big a deal in Latah County or Blaine County, or in Boise. But think about those Democrats in Madison County – which has been called, with justification, the most Republican county in the nation – and in Cassia, Franklin, Lemhi, or Payette. The culture in these counties, in nearly all of Idaho, is overwhelmingly conservative and Republican. Local Democrats most typically keep their heads down. But in significant numbers, in support of a candidate labeled as far-left and ‘socialist,’ they were visible last week.”

Nationally there’s also, in the immediate wake of Super Tuesday, a massive Biden wave. That campaign had little money or organization almost anywhere—it sank most of what little it had left into South Carolina—and yet swamped Sanders and everyone else overall on election day. Most analysts agreed (and I’d concur) that this had less to do with the Biden campaign as such, or the lack of it, as a confluence of events: Other candidates leaving the field, the collapse of the Michael Bloomberg ad campaign, key endorsements at the right moment and a desire on the part of many Democrats to put an end to the primary contest and settle on an opponent to Donald Trump. After South Carolina, an almost telepathetic trigger seems to have been pulled in many places around the country to the effect that Biden was the guy who was going to do it.