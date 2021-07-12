Stapilus: Housing can be affordable

Ask people about the on-the-ground, real world problems hitting them hard, in Idaho and nationally, and you won’t need long before you hear about affordable housing.

The widening gap between what housing—owned or rented—costs and what most people can afford is growing almost beyond belief. In theory, the marketplace should cover that: Broadly, what people can afford to pay ought to match up, roughly at least, with what’s being charged. But when the median price of a for-sale house in Boise is $523,250, the question should arise: How many people can afford to buy? And if they can’t, where will they live? Rentals, as you no doubt know, are in no better situation: The median price there is $1,303 a month.

The reasons for this are many and complex, and limited supply is only one cause. (Speculation and commodification in real estate are among the other issues, which I’ll come back to in a few weeks.) There’s no one-shot solution. But useful patches to help and improve the situation can be found, some of them in the area of state government.