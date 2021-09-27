Stapilus: Home at last

Okay. Hold it right there.

I will attest as a fact that you can get decent seafood in Idaho, even much better than decent if you shop carefully and choose your restaurants well. I’ve done that on any number of occasions. So let’s put that one to rest right now.

But what about the idea that Idaho is the kind of place for that disillusioned MAGA crowd on the flight Adam Smith shared?

That particular question was not taken up in Peril, but given the state of Idaho politics today, you’d have to say the woman offering the suggestion wasn’t far off track.

Trump last year lost his race for re-election (yes he did—period) nationally, but he did win in Idaho by a landslide, with nearly 64 percent of the vote. Over the last four years, Trump gained political ground in Idaho, quite a bit. Outside of Boise and a few scattered small communities, MAGA support remains easy to find.

But what about the attitude—the sense of dejection, that all is lost?

Yes, that too sounds a lot like a lot of Idaho today.