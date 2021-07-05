Stapilus: Government of not-the-people

My question for Beck, and the significant number of people who would and do argue as he does, is: If the people should not be in ultimate charge of our system of governing, then who should be?

Who, in other words, would Beck and his allies like to install as dictator? (Actually, in the case of quite a few people in this nation, I can guess at a name.)

Our country has a significant (and scary) cadre of authoritarians, people looking for a big boss to tell them (and all of us) what to do; they’ve given up on the whole governing of-by-and-for the people thing. Legislation like SB 1110 and the ever-ratcheting opposition to initiative governance by the people make ever clearer who they are. You can check the names of the legislators among them on the Idaho Legislature’s website.

My guess, based on its past decisions and general history and some of what happened in the oral argument, is that the Idaho Supreme Court isn’t among them. Idaho can count itself fortunate if that’s the case.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His new book “What Do You Mean by That?” has just been released and can be found at ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat and on Amazon.com.

