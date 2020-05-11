Stapilus: Election messages

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In Camas County this month, voters are being asked by one of the local districts to increase tax rates by about seven-fold.

That’s not quite as dramatic as it might first seem. It’s a barely-there jurisdiction: The cemetery district, where the taxes are small in scale; the management argues that needed upgrades and repairs have been put off for years and really shouldn’t wait longer. And the district says the increase, or at least most of it, isn’t intended to last for long, only until certain projects are done. But they do also acknowledge: Right now, in the midst of an economic collapse, is a hard time to ask voters for a tax increase, even a small one.

The vote—which in the very small-population county will be cast by people who probably are mostly familiar with the cemetery situation—may actually be worth a watch from beyond. How willing are people right now to spend money on longer-range projects, even those they’re close to?

That’s one of the perspectives that we can measure in the primary election, which thanks to the mail system already is underway in Idaho.