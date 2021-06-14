Stapilus: Dry spell

Exactly two years ago, Idaho had a not-terrific-but-good water year. At this point two years ago (to draw some scattered examples among the basins), the Clearwater River basin was at 95 percent, the Weiser was at 122, the Boise was at 111, the Little Wood at 120, the Henry’s Fork/Teton at 114, Goose Creek at 137, the Owyhee at 121, the Bear River at 115. The other basins generally also showed similar numbers.

Last year, the picture turned toward the dry. At this point a year ago, the Clearwater River basin was at 92 percent, the Weiser was at 84, the Boise was at 78, the Little Wood at 61, the Henry’s Fork/Teton at 91, Goose Creek at 95, the Owyhee at 84, the Bear River at 90. The other basins generally also showed similar numbers.

That was quite a drop. Idaho had some help last year from banked water storage, but that’s less available now than it was then.

Here are the comparable numbers from this week, this year: the Clearwater River basin was at 88 percent, the Weiser was at 73, the Boise was at 74, the Little Wood at 57, the Henry’s Fork/Teton at 81, Goose Creek at 72, the Owyhee at 65, the Bear River at 75. The other basins generally also showed similar numbers.

Notice the comprehensive, clear and substantial drop, all over the state? That reflects actual water volume.