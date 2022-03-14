 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Stapilus: Diminishing purple

  • 0

In this election season we’re seeing a hollowing out of the purple, as the red and the blue continue their expansion.

Almost everywhere. Even among real estate agents.

Consider Flee the City, “A real estate firm for the vigilant” based in Sandpoint, whose web site prominently features such central terms as “American Redoubt,” “Strategic relocation,” and “bunkers—saferooms.” Note the way the name was crafted: not about coming to the beautiful country of lakes and mountains (which Sandpoint certainly has) but more the imperative to get out of the city while you still can.

Its clients, the site says, share a “Desire to live free anywhere in rural America … ultimately providing for a common defense from tyranny.” You get the idea. It’s part of a national trend, another marketing effort to appeal to conservatives who want to escape liberal areas. Flee the City and its counterparts aren’t reaching out to a liberal marketplace, but to a very conservative one which they didn’t create but whose fearful attitudes are central to the appeal.

People are also reading…

In fact, there doesn’t seem to be much of a comparable liberal marketing effort.

Bonner County (of which Sandpoint is the seat) was mostly Democratic back in the eighties and some decades before—never liberal, but overall moderate politically, a lot like Kootenai County to the south then was. Since, those counties have become destinations for people looking to move from more populous areas—especially the California coast, and around Seattle and Portland—who are looking for … what exactly?

The Flee the City language suggests that safety fears and a desire to move back to an imagined past are big parts of it. Of course, the Idaho Panhandle really isn’t significantly more or less safe than the larger communities on the coast, and physically they are about the same—a neighborhood in Post Falls, Idaho, looks not a lot different from, say, one in Kirkland, Washington. The Idaho communities have moved politically far more to the right, however. And culturally and demographically, they are less diverse. Owning rural property, Flee said, “gives you the freedom to be you,” but that freedom is likely to feel comfortable only if you fit into certain categories.

Bonner County has been growing, and clearly importing people. Its population in 2001 was 37,088; in 2020 it was 47,100.

In a fine Associated Press article about all this, Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad (who is running as a Democrat for governor) said the trend “pushes Idaho more and more into a playground for extremism.” It quotes a resident of nearby Bonners Ferry saying it, “feels like it’s been overrun with white nationalists” who carry guns very visibly and seem to be preparing for war.

Check out the Panhandle legislative delegation as it has evolved over recent decades and yes, there seems to be no clear end point to how far right it may go.

Watching this from the vantage point of a small town in western Oregon there’s also something else to put it into perspective.

One of the sources for this Bonner County influx is the Portland metro area, which as a whole was moderately liberal back in the eighties or so but has moved steadily to the left.

Did the departure of conservatives to places like Idaho contribute to that? Probably, but only a little. Consider these numbers for Multnomah County (which mostly is the city of Portland), and where voter registration by party is required to participate in any primary election, meaning that (unlike in Idaho) registration is a fair measure of actual local support for the parties.

In September 2001, Multnomah registered 181,455 voters as Democrats and 89,747 as Republicans. (The other counties in the metro area are more balanced.) That’s about two to one.

In September 2021, the numbers were 290,001 Democrats and 59,861 Republicans—about five to one. The number of Republicans shrank, and those of Democrats exploded.

I don’t know offhand of any Portland real estate firms specifically advertising for a clientele looking to move to a more culturally and politically liberal area. Maybe they don’t have to.

Randy Stapilus

Stapilus

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His new book “What Do You Mean by That?” has just been released and can be found at ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat and on Amazon.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Jones: Extremist legislators demonstrate why voters need to clean house

Jim Jones: Extremist legislators demonstrate why voters need to clean house

For anyone wondering why extremist legislators should be voted out in the May 17 Republican primary, many of those lawmakers have stepped forward to show why. As with last year’s dismal session, any number of bills have been dumped into the legislative hopper merely to fuel the culture wars, as opposed to addressing real problems facing the State.

Inside Politics: Putin hates Idahoans, even if you love him

Inside Politics: Putin hates Idahoans, even if you love him

As a former lifetime Republican, I’ve been thinking a lot lately about Ronald Reagan in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. I’ll be honest, I really liked him. As I’ve grown older and more informed, I understand why he was a problematic President historically speaking. However, in the fourth quarter of the Cold War, he took over the game and gave America a win over the Soviet Union. 

Malloy: McGeachin gives AFPAC standing in Idaho

Malloy: McGeachin gives AFPAC standing in Idaho

Opinion: Idaho Sen. Jim Risch has found a common enemy – and it isn’t President Biden, or congressional Democrats who are trying to ram through their socialist agenda. That’s trivial stuff compared to the monster that Risch is talking about.

Brugger: Do the ends justify the means?

Brugger: Do the ends justify the means?

Opinion: The Republicans who are failing to openly and loudly oppose Janice McGeachin and Trumpism are guilty of winking at the system of ethics, if not moral values, they profess to cherish. In fact, they often accuse Democrats of doing away with those same moral values.

Finding My Way: The Broken Faucet

Finding My Way: The Broken Faucet

...no matter how carefully we plan our life, and no matter how much detail we put into the planning, in the end God, or random chance, or your neighbor down the street, or a war in Europe, or a virus you picked up by touching a random table top, can suddenly turn your plans upside down, and possibly into dust.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News