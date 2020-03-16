Stapilus: Budget and other rationales

In his debate comments, Representative Vito Barbieri of Dalton Gardens may have pinpointed the concern for many of the “no” votes:

“I think the problem is curriculum, and the bureaucracy that is moving that curriculum. … We’re talking about equity and inclusion instead of reading, writing and arithmetic. Why is it that university towns, every time they’re polled, show a socialist bent? It has to come from those that are teaching the curriculum. So the whole bureaucracy itself in my mind has already turned left, and we’ve gotta figure out a way to stop rubber-stamping these budgets and begin to send a message that we do have a say in what’s taught and we do have a say on who they’re hiring, for what purposes they’re hiring them. That’s my problem.”

Comments for his allies on that issue mostly seemed to align with that view. One of them said, “I can’t imagine the number of vice provosts that must have been hired by these universities when we’re talking about equality and inclusion instead of reading, writing and arithmetic.”

What doesn’t align with this view very well is a string of other comments the legislature received from outside: Not from Democrats or social interest groups, but from a collection of the state’s top corporate leaders.