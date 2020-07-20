Stapilus: Back to school?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When fall comes around, it’s time for students to get themselves to a school.

Usually.

Most everyone—adults, at least, and maybe more than the usual number of students too by now—agree that going back to school, in person, around Labor Day, would be a good thing. It helps for all the reasons school is a good thing for students in the first place, from socialization to economic help (having the kids at home has been an economic impairment) and, of course, learning.

The White House is all in favor. So is the governor’s office in Idaho, which specifically has been pointing to the desirability of an in-person return to schooling at summer’s end, only about six weeks off.

With that in mind, the Idaho State Board of Education has delivered a plan for face-to-face classes in the fall. Governor Brad Little, who worked on it with a reopening committee, said in a statement, “I expect all our school buildings to safely reopen in the fall for in-person instruction.”

Maybe, if Idaho’s luck improves a great deal, it might work more or less as hoped. But there are a few roadblocks, some of them about the size of the Riggins rockslide on Highway 95.