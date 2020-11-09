Stapilus: Another template election

Idaho was Republican before, and Washington and Oregon were Democratic before, and they stayed the same after election night.

Considering that the voting populace seemed to be in a lot of churn and angst, and in a time of national crisis, hardly any incumbents—of either party—lost in the Northwest, putting aside the national-level presidential vote. (This was largely true in much of the rest of the country, too. )

Maybe fittingly, the ballot issues were among the most interesting items election night, and voters seemed particularly receptive to many of them.

Idaho’s one measure on this ballot, which fixed its legislature’s size at 105 members, was a vote for the status quo, and got 68 percent approval.

More interesting were some of the items which passed in the other two states. Washington state Referendum 90, requiring public schools to provide comprehensive sex education, might seem edgy but it passed with 58.9%. Oregon set stronger limitations on campaign spending (78.6 percent), increased taxes on tobacco and set them on vaping (passed 66.7 percent) and legalized, on medical supervision, use of psilocybin (“magic mushrooms”) at 55.7 percent.