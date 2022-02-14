Stapilus: Actual effects

Changes in election law can be unpredictable in their effects; the benefits and problems can arise in unforeseeable ways.

After the fact, of course, you can see those effects a little more clearly.

In Idaho, up to the 1994 elections, the rule was that voters must have registered (not by party—that wasn’t in place yet) at least about a week before election day. Why that requirement was put in place to begin with, no one seemed to know, other than maybe to allow cross-checking of names in a pre-computerized era. But in that year the legislature changed the law to allow for instant registration, at the time of voting at the polling place.

As of last year, Idaho was one of 20 states to allow same-day registration (as does the District of Columbia). None of them have reported problems with it.

In Idaho, the 1994 election was something of a test case for what happened when that change took place.

It wasn’t a perfect test case, as no election could be. The national political environment (that was the year of the Newt Gingrich House sweep) was a factor, as well as some Democratic missteps after their big gains of four years earlier, and specific issues of the day. Still, when I wrote at length about that election in the 1996 Idaho Political Almanac, I had this to say about the impact of same-day registration:

“Election officials, fortunately, tracked the number of same day registrants; there were 31,704 statewide. (Ada County, which reported 12,245 such voters, had disproportionately high numbers but the voters were substantial statewide.)

“No one knows for sure how they voted, but circumstantial evidence at least suggests that they voted strongly Republican. In race after race, Republicans fared three to five percentage points better than polling (or best local guesses) seemed to suggest; but such estimates only seemed to account for pre-registered voters The same day registrants would have been an added factor. In counties where same day registrants were comparatively fewer (Lincoln County, or Shoshone County, for example), Democrats and Republicans fared about as well as they ordinarily would in a ‘neutral’” election year (with average turnout and no major extraneous factors). In counties where such registration was unusually high (Ada County, for one notable instance) Republican bulges were more evident.

“Why a Republican tendency among these voters? Voters who do not register in advance probably tend to be more skeptical of, or disapproving of governing in larger numbers than pre-registered voters. They probably would view favorably Republican campaign criticisms of the state and scope of government and taxes.”

We do know 1994 was one of the best election years Idaho Republicans ever saw.

You can say accurately that Republicans have done better at the polls since same-day registration started than they did before it. You could also say that on a purely self-interested results level, Democrats (in Idaho) probably should be the advocates for reversing it.

Republicans (along with Democrats) certainly did support it back then. Republican Secretary of State Pete Cennarrusa strongly endorsed it, partly as a way to avoid federal election regulation. His chief deputy (and later successor) Ben Ysursa recalled “My pitch to the Legislature was that this was an insidious federal intrusion into the state election process and we needed to get out of it. We felt Idaho knows the best way to handle Idaho’s elections.” Same-day, he argued, was the best way to do that

Every Republican in the legislature voted in favor, and the lone negative vote came from a Democrat.

House Bill 549, which is being proposed in this year’s session, would eliminate same day registration. Its sponsor, Representative Dorothy Moon of Stanley (also a candidate for secretary of state) described same-day as “a policy crafted by liberal interest groups that has led to increased fraud and ballot manipulation.”

Um, nope. It was a policy crafted by Republicans—moderate and conservative both—with an aim toward avoidance of election interference from the feds and maybe some accurately-foreseen party advantage .

That’s not speculation. That’s simple history, the advantage of hindsight.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His new book “What Do You Mean by That?” has just been released and can be found at ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat and on Amazon.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0