Stapilus: A wildfire coming to a place near you

As I write this, here’s what the National Interagency Fire Center—based in Boise, you’ll recall—has to say about wildfires in Idaho.
Idaho land on fire amounts to 195,355 acres, third-most in the country after Oregon (with its enormous Bootleg fire) and California. Idaho has 23 NIFC-recognized active wildfires, more than any other state, which may mean that Idaho’s wildfire situation is especially complex.
The situation is worse than that suggests, though, partly because NIFC-listed major fires are only a part of the overall picture. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, for example, said that within its bounds it “is managing 39 active fires, seven are contained, 22 in extended attack, and eight are being evaluated for further action. Today, hotter and drier conditions will develop across the region.” And just this week batches of new fires erupted, notably in eastern Idaho.
Many of these fires are not especially large, but they add up, and their sheer number makes it more difficult getting a handle on them.
Brett Van Paepeghem doesn’t mince words when he talks about the potential consequences of this fire season.
Beyond that, these 23 NIFC fires are widely scattered around Idaho, mainly between the Canadian border and Boise, with others not far from Lewiston, Harvard, Orofino, Kooskia, Pritchard, Kellogg, Hope, Dixie, Salmon, Pierce, and McCall.
But southern Idaho has by no means escaped this year, and likely won’t as the season, which still has a couple of months at least to run, goes on.
And remember, the current fires are in addition to those that came earlier and those yet to come. Warnings (from the governor, researchers, public safety people and others for months on end) that this may be a rough fire year for Idaho, much worse than the last few, clearly seem to be smack on target.
And of course there’s the subsidiary set of issues, like the smoke that has enveloped a lot of the state and will be drifting over more. More than in prior years, most people in Idaho will have a personal association with areas that have been or are on fire. So many places in Idaho are, or have been, or will be, on fire this year, that nearly everyone in the state will have some form of personal connection to what’s happening. In all of that, Idaho may come out with something useful. In the last couple of decades or so, a rough consensus has started to develop over the question of how best to manage forests and other lands to avert disastrous wildfires. Obviously, we’re not there yet. But some progress is being made.
Some of the most visible developments in this area have been happening across the border in Oregon, where in several places timber communities and environmentalists, so often for so many years at each others’ throats, have been finding common cause in developing ways to manage forests. A report from the columnist Nicholas Kristoff last year told of a John Day stewardship agreement—small and imperfect, but still profitable for local businesses and workers and environmentally friendly for activists—showing how effective forest management is often more complex than either side would immediately want, and yet gives something to each. The deal involved both tree cutting and steps for careful forest management, yielding a situation that is neither side’s ideal but is working.
Opinion: So here’s a list of the Top 9 things you’re being begged to do, making you a good, upstanding, honorable Idaho resident who cares about everyone around you this summer
Disasters can have the odd effect of bringing people together. The conflicts over the environment that have typified so much of recent Idaho history could see a turning point. The many fires bedeviling us now could be the prompt to cause many people, enough to make a big difference, to sit down and think outside their traditional boxes.
The World in Cartoons
June 17 Cartoon
June 16 Cartoon
June 15 Cartoon
June 14 Cartoon
June 13 Cartoon
June 12 Cartoon
June 11 Cartoon
June 10 Cartoon
June 9 Cartoon
June 8 Cartoon
June 7 Cartoon
June 6 Cartoon
June 5 Cartoon
June 4 Cartoon
June 3 Cartoon
June 2 Cartoon
June 1 Cartoon
May 31 Cartoon
May 30 Cartoon
May 29 Cartoon
May 28 Cartoon
May 27 Cartoon
May 26 Cartoon
May 25 Cartoon
May 24 Cartoon
May 23 Cartoon
May 22 Cartoon
May 21 Cartoon
May 20 Cartoon
May 19 Cartoon
May 18 Cartoon
May 17 Cartoon
May 16 Cartoon
May 15 Cartoon
May 14 Cartoon
May 13 Cartoon
May 12 Cartoon
May 11 Cartoon
May 10 Cartoon
May 9 Cartoon
May 8 Cartoon
May 7 Cartoon
May 6 Cartoon
May 5 Cartoon
May 4 Cartoon
May 3 Cartoon
May 2 Cartoon
May 1 Cartoon
April 30 Cartoon
April 29 Cartoon
April 28 Cartoon
April 27 Cartoon
April 26 Cartoon
April 25 Cartoon
April 24 Cartoon
April 23 Cartoon
April 22 Cartoon
April 21 Cartoon
April 20 Cartoon
April 19 Cartoon
April 18 Cartoon
April 17 Cartoon
April 16 Cartoon
April 15 cartoon
April 14 Cartoon
April 13 Cartoon
April 12 Cartoon
April 11 Cartoon
April 10 Cartoon
April 9 Cartoon
April 8 Cartoon
April 7 Cartoon
April 6 Cartoon
April 5 Cartoon
April 4 Cartoon
April 3 Cartoon
April 2 Cartoon
April 1 Cartoon
March 31 Cartoon
March 30 Cartoon
March 29 Cartoon
March 28 Cartoon
March 27 Cartoon
March 26 Cartoon
March 25 Cartoon
March 24 Cartoon
March 23 Cartoon
March 22 Cartoon
March 20 Cartoon
March 19 Cartoon
March 18 Cartoon
March 17 Cartoon
March 16 Cartoon
March 15 Cartoon
March 14 Cartoon
March 13 Cartoon
March 12 Cartoon
March 11 Cartoon
March 10 Cartoon
March 9 Cartoon
March 8 Cartoon
March 7 Cartoon
March 6 Cartoon
March 5 Cartoon
March 4 Cartoon
March 3 Cartoon
March 2 Cartoon
March 1 Cartoon
Feb. 28 Cartoon
Feb. 27 Cartoon
Feb. 26 Cartoon
Feb. 25 Cartoon
Feb. 24 Cartoon
Feb. 23 Cartoon
Feb. 22 Cartoon
Feb. 21 Cartoon
Feb. 20 Cartoon
Feb. 19 Cartoon
Feb 18 Cartoon
Feb. 17 Cartoon
Feb. 16 Cartoon
Feb. 15 Cartoon
Feb. 14 cartoon
Feb. 13 cartoon
Feb. 12 Cartoon
Feb. 11 Cartoon
Feb. 10 Cartoon
Feb. 9 Cartoon
Feb. 8 Cartoon
Feb. 7 Cartoon
Feb. 6 Cartoon
Jan. 5 Cartoon
Feb. 4 Cartoon
Feb. 3 Cartoon
Feb. 2 Cartoon
Feb. 1 Cartoon
Jan. 31 Cartoon
Jan. 30 Cartoon
Jan. 29 Cartoon
Jan. 28 Cartoon
Jan. 27 Cartoon
Jan. 26 Cartoon
Jan. 25 Cartoon
Jan. 24 Cartoon
Jan. 23 Cartoon
Jan. 22 Cartoon
Jan. 21 Cartoon
Jan. 20 Cartoon
Jan. 19 Cartoon
Jan. 18 Cartoon
Jan. 17 Cartoon
Jan. 16 Cartoon
Jan. 15 Cartoon
Jan. 14 Cartoon
Jan. 13 Cartoon
Jan. 12 Cartoon
Jan. 11 Cartoon
Jan. 10 Cartoon
Jan. 9 Cartoon
Jan. 8 Cartoon
Jan. 7 Cartoon
Jan. 6 Cartoon
Jan. 5 Cartoon
Jan. 4 Cartoon
Jan. 3 cartoon
Jan. 2 cartoon
Jan. 1 cartoon
Dec. 31 cartoon
Dec. 30 cartoon
Dec. 29 cartoon
Dec. 28 cartoon
Dec. 27 cartoon
Dec. 26 cartoon
Dec. 23 cartoon
Dec. 22 cartoon
Dec. 21 Cartoon
Dec. 20 Cartoon
Dec. 19 Cartoon
March 21 Cartoon
Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His new book “What Do You Mean by That?” has just been released and can be found at ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat and on Amazon.com.