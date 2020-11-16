Stapilus: A story in the numbers

The canvass isn’t done and numbers still are being tallied, in Idaho as almost everywhere else in the country, but this much is clear: Voter turnout was up in last week’s general election compared to four years ago.

There are also other comparisons worth pointing out before we leave the details behind.

To begin, the most current estimate of Idaho votes—in the presidential race; it was lower (as usual) in some others—was 867,250 for this year. Four years ago, the total was 690,655—an increase of 25.6 percent, considerably more than population increase would have accounted for. In this, Idaho generally was in line with the national trend.

You can also compare the vote received then and now by Republican Donald Trump: 409,055 in 2016, and 554,018 this year, an increase of 35.5 percent, which indicates he overperformed. That may be a reasonable way to look at it; but if you look at it as a matter of Republican support, a reasonable approach might be to enter in the votes cast in 2016 for Evan McMullin, an independent but generally Republican candidate; his share of the vote plus Trump’s was 65.9 percent, while the Trump vote (with no McMullin to contend with) was 63.9 percent this year.