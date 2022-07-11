 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Stapilus: A reminder from Kyiv

  • 0

We tend to have short-term memory when it comes to the world around us.

Something grabs our attention — maybe grabs it hard — and then after a few days, it fades. After the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, described in some circles as a game changer on guns, other circles figured it for a five-day story, the amount of time it needed to fade from news reports and the American consciousness. And the second group was largely right.

Not that the problem so many people cared about has gone away (See: Chicago, for example). But the round-the-clock news cycles with cable news’ ever-persistent emergency-style chyron crawls don’t help: We get endless bids to, like overeager dogs, start sniffing after the next shiny object.

Amid this background, Senator Jim Risch of Idaho did us a substantial public service last week: He helped, to the extent he could, draw our attention back to something that was on the front burner for many of us not long ago, that we ought to stay aware of, and has been at risk of being forgotten.

People are also reading…

Risch has not been a newcomer to the subject of Ukraine, meaning specifically the war Russia has been waging on it since February. In March, speaking to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — where he is ranking Republican member — the Idaho senator delivered remarks about as strong as anyone’s: “This senseless invasion at the hands of a madman is a threat not just to the innocent people of Ukraine, but to all of us in the democratic world. This conflict has immense implications for the people of Ukraine but it also speaks to the credibility of the U.S. and the west to defend the freedom and sovereignty of countries that want to decide their own futures.” And he has not eased off since.

Back in February and March, maybe into April, the invasion of Ukraine drew lots of attention in the United States: Big headlines and news reports to which a lot of people paid attention.

Many people (I was one of them) were surprised (happily) that Ukraine was holding off the Russian invaders, actually repulsing them in places, even if they weren’t able to score a knockout win. Many countries, including the United States, sent arms and other help to Ukraine, which was an assist, but it hasn’t been enough to turn the tide. The war has dragged on as Russian artillery and other weaponry have continued killing Ukrainians and demolishing large segments of their country. None of this has stopped, or seems likely to end very soon, and Ukraine remains vulnerable. (And did I mention that American interests are directly implicated in Ukraine’s future? They are.)

And attention to it has faded.

In late June, Risch flew to Kyiv, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who appeared to be delighted to see him, and touring around the capital city and other places damaged by the fighting. He asked questions and (it should be noted, he was in alignment with United States foreign policy) spoke up in support of the Ukrainains.

He said that “Ukraine can win this war, but only if we help get it what it needs, before it needs it. I was taken aback by the atrocities I saw firsthand in Irpin and Hostomel, and we cannot stand by and watch these happen again.”

It was a media event to a degree, with lots of pictures (the Ukraine government certainly made use of it), but that was the utility of the thing: Risch was doing what he could to remind people back home that the war is still going on, and Ukraine still needs help.

A U.S. senator can draw attention to something when they choose. Here was a good, useful example of it.

Randy Stapilus

Stapilus

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His new book “What Do You Mean by That?” has just been released and can be found at ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat and on Amazon.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inside Politics: Twin Falls and the Seat of Secession

Inside Politics: Twin Falls and the Seat of Secession

Opinion: Twin Falls may make Idaho history in about a week when the Right Wing Party Convention kicks off on July 14. The Party will no doubt adopt an anti-Idaho, anti-prosperity platform that could threaten your jobs, your welfare and your safety. However, don’t be surprised if Right Wing delegates go one step further and literally adopt the rejection of America into their platform.

Malloy: Fulcher: Jan. 6 panel comes up short

Malloy: Fulcher: Jan. 6 panel comes up short

Opinion: In case you haven’t seen enough of the congressional committee investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and the role that President Trump played, stay tuned. There’s more to come.

Other View: Talk radio hosts revive fraud lies as explanation for any fall election losses

Other View: Talk radio hosts revive fraud lies as explanation for any fall election losses

Opinion: Apparently, President Donald Trump's big lie wasn't enough, no matter how many times his 2020 election-fraud claims have been debunked. Right-wing radio hosts around the country are planting in the minds of listeners the idea that Democrats cannot possibly win the elections this November without engaging in massive fraud — long before the ballots have even been printed.

Debra Saunders: Who needs Montana?

Debra Saunders: Who needs Montana?

Opinion: California Gov. Gavin Newsom was vacationing in Montana, where he has family, on July 4 when his reelection campaign ran a 30-second spot on Fox News in Florida in which he called out Florida for "banning books, restricting speech, making it harder to vote, criminalizing women and doctors." Newsom then invited Floridians to "join us in California, where we still believe in freedom." Newsom certainly feels free to do what he wants to do.

Other View: Two 'random' IRS audits miraculously target two high-profile Trump enemies

Other View: Two 'random' IRS audits miraculously target two high-profile Trump enemies

Opinion: James Comey and Andrew McCabe, who both headed the FBI and both clashed with then-President Donald Trump, found themselves miraculously selected for "random" deep-dive audits by the Internal Revenue Service in 2019 and 2021. The chance of both Comey and McCabe being randomly selected out of more than 150 million annual tax returns is astronomical. The chance is far greater that they were targeted specifically by someone willing to do Trump's corrupt bidding.

Stapilus: Welcome to post-Roe Idaho

Stapilus: Welcome to post-Roe Idaho

Opinion: Idaho’s anti-abortion forces have waited a long time for the abortion ruling the U.S. Supreme Court delivered last week. Now they can outlaw abortion in Idaho, more or less absolutely.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News