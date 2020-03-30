Stapilus: A political moment

First – zero surprise here – Republicans start with a massive advantage. In fact, it’s more than that. If you assume that no minor party candidate will be elected to the legislature this year – not a bad bet, since none have in more than 80 years – and that no write-ins win, then by failing to field a candidate for 20 of the 35 Idaho Senate seats, Democrats already have ceded control of that chamber.

Democrats have a larger percentage of candidates for House seats, but still left open 33 of them for Republicans, meaning the GOP’s odds of retaining control can be reasonably supposed just from looking at the candidate filings. The filings tell us more generally that the next legislature will look a lot like the current one, and the one before that, and the one before that …

Which does not mean all those Republicans have what’s called a free ride – de facto re-election because only one candidate filed. Many Republican incumbents face contested primaries without later facing a Democrat, and several open seats will be fought over by just Republicans (or, at least, without any Democrats in the mix).

There are 14 completely unopposed candidates running for the Idaho Senate – meaning they account for nearly half of the seats – and 21 for seats in the Idaho House.