Stapilus: A political ice age

That was the picture 30 years (minus a few months) ago. Idaho politics has looked nothing like that since. After that election in 1990 Democrats became a rarity above the legislative level and sparse even there. Democrats won election to congressional seats in Idaho just twice in all that time, and not much more often to lower-level statewide offices. Many were wiped out in 1992, even more in 1994, and by 1996 their levels were sliced roughly to the mini-minorities where they have resided ever since.

It’s been three decades of overwhelming dominance by Republicans.

My point here is to note how unusual this is. That is much the longest period either party has had sweeping control in the state.

Idaho Territory started out as Democratic turf (beginning with all those miners from the Confederacy), but that lasted only about a dozen years before the parties became competitive. By the time of statehood in 1890 Republicans had an edge in the state, controlling most major and lesser offices and the legislature. But that control didn’t last long; in 1896 they were swept out by Democrats, Populists and breakaway Silver Republicans who together dominated the state for another half-dozen years.