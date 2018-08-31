Thank You for your patience!
The start of the school year has been a difficult one for you as parents as well as for our bus drivers and the Minidoka County District transportation staff. We have worked though many issues and we want you to know that things are getting better.
We have been able to add a couple of drivers and we will be making changes to make it possible for us to have later pick-up times on some Rupert routes. To make this possible we have had to change some bus stops and which buses will be at those stops.
This first round of changes only applies to the routes in Rupert.
We are sending home flyers with students this week and hope to have information posted on our website, www.minidokaschools.org by the time you read this.
The actual changes will not take place until Monday, September 10.
If you have questions after receiving the flyer, or if you didn’t get one and live in the Rupert attendance zone, please call the bus garage at 203-436-3311.
In other news in the Minidoka District, we will be having another series of Town Hall meetings so we can better plan for the future. We will have more information in the future but wanted you to put Monday, September 24 on your calendar. We will be meeting at the District Service Center, 310 10th St., in Rupert and will begin at 6:30.
Please join us to continue the great discussion we had last spring!
