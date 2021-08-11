Reader Comment: With Fatal Traffic Crashes on the Rise, It's Time to Re-emphasize Safety

In the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the traffic safety community considered the possibility of a dramatic reduction in the number of fatal crashes on American roads. Whether people traveled less out of an abundance of caution or due to stay-at-home orders, it was generally believed that with fewer people commuting to work, study, and play, a significant drop in the number of traffic deaths might be one of the few bright spots of 2020.
Then the unthinkable happened. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an estimated 38,680 people died in motor vehicle crashes last year – the most since 2007 – despite a 13 percent reduction in vehicle miles traveled. And many traffic safety experts are concerned that this year will be a continuation of the same alarming trend.
It will take time and extensive research to completely understand the causes of this dramatic rise in traffic deaths. Reduced traffic congestion may have incentivized some people to travel at faster speeds and drive more aggressively. Others may have increased their use of impairing substances during the pandemic, which always carries serious consequences behind the wheel. And there’s no doubt that driving skills can get a little rusty due to lack of use. But whatever the cause, it’s clear that things are heading in the wrong direction, and that we need to change course.
That course correction begins with using the proper terminology. In describing a motor vehicle crash, traffic safety partners are careful to avoid using the term “accident.” Without question, some crashes cannot be predicted, such as those caused by a wildlife strike or an extreme weather event. But using “accident” as a blanket term to describe all crashes implies that because they were unintentional, they are completely beyond our control. Rather than chalk up a crash to random occurrence or bad luck, we can only make the roads safer by accepting the challenge to improve our driving behavior.
According to recent AAA research, Americans set a new record for automobile travel for the Independence Day weekend this year. As the roads keep getting busier, it’s important to recommit to the safety basics. Please drive at appropriate speeds and maintain a safe following distance. If you’ve postponed vehicle maintenance during the pandemic, please take your car to a trusted mechanic to get things back on track. And, as always, get plenty of rest before you hit the road, and avoid impairing substances and distractions along the way.
Last year, nearly 39,000 families suffered the devastating loss of a friend or a loved one due to a fatal crash. Let’s work together to re-emphasize safety, and prevent this disturbing trend from becoming part of our new normal.
Matthew Conde is the Public and Government Affairs Director for AAA Idaho.