Reader Comment: With Fatal Traffic Crashes on the Rise, It's Time to Re-emphasize Safety

In the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the traffic safety community considered the possibility of a dramatic reduction in the number of fatal crashes on American roads. Whether people traveled less out of an abundance of caution or due to stay-at-home orders, it was generally believed that with fewer people commuting to work, study, and play, a significant drop in the number of traffic deaths might be one of the few bright spots of 2020.

Then the unthinkable happened. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an estimated 38,680 people died in motor vehicle crashes last year – the most since 2007 – despite a 13 percent reduction in vehicle miles traveled. And many traffic safety experts are concerned that this year will be a continuation of the same alarming trend.