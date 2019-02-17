The following is a summary of the answers to the questions discussed in these articles over the past few weeks.
1. The Minidoka County School District is seeking a general obligation bond because our communities are growing. Our elementary schools are already at 102 percent capacity, and there are significant housing developments in Heyburn, Rupert and Paul which means continued steady growth. The Plant Facilities Supplemental Levy that you have supported us with for many years has not been sufficient to keep up with the aging heating and cooling systems (HVAC) in many of our schools.
2. The School Board has chosen to keep the project focus for this bond on: building security; additional instructional space; HVAC upgrades; parking and parent pickup upgrades throughout the District, and adding an Ag Science building, new gym floor and HVAC, and other upgrades at Minico. A complete list of projects and their estimates can be found on the district website (minidokaschools.org) on the 2019 Bond Information page.
3. We hope to start some of the projects this summer, anticipating completion of smaller projects (HVAC and new floor for the Minico gym, elementary parent pick-up changes) by the start of next school year if possible. The Heyburn Elementary projects would also start this summer with a proposed opening date of August 2020, while the other projects would begin in June of 2020.
4. After a year of seeking community input on which projects were most important, we estimated the total cost for the proposed projects to be $20 million. The Board then chose to increase the bond to $21 million to ensure that we would be able to complete all the projects on the list. They did not go higher because they wanted to keep the total increase of the bond to $50 per $100,000 of assessed value. To do this they are reducing the Plant Facilities Supplemental Levy from $2.25 to $2 million each year.
The proposed bond would result in an increase of only $25 per year for a homeowner whose assessed value is $100,000 (with the homeowner exemption that’s only 7 cents a day), and for a homeowner with a $300,000 home the annual increase would be $100, or roughly 27 cents a day.
So what’s next for the district? This bond is a big step into the future. We are not putting band-aids on problems, we are fixing them. We have band-aided them long enough, trying to make do with limited levy funds for the major challenges we face.
The District has been fiscally prudent in the management of our bonds and the taxes that you as patrons have been assessed to pay them. Our current outstanding bonds expire in 2026 and 2028. Every one of these bonds have been refinanced at one point or another, which has saved taxpayers over a million dollars over the life of the bonds. These savings didn’t come to the District, they were used to lower your taxes at different times over the past few years.
What happens in 2026 when these current bonds are paid off? With the passage of this bond the District’s total tax rate would be $3.18, lower than the state average and considerably lower than most of our neighboring districts (Twin Falls is nearly $5). By establishing this $3.18 rate now (a $50 annual increase per $100,000) when those bonds are paid off in 2026 we could get an additional $30-$40 million for other projects, with No Increase in taxes. In just seven years we could look at the possibility of a new elementary school, classroom upgrades at our secondary schools, and additional expansions options for the Ag and CTE programs at our high schools.
I would encourage you to ask questions, check out the 2019 bond information page on our website, and call me personally with concerns that you may have about the bond or what is going on in our schools. We can’t fix things we don’t know about.
I want to thank you for your ongoing support of our schools. We have great teachers, excellent support staff and resolute administrators who have dedicated their lives to helping the children of our communities reach their potential to strengthen the future for all of us.
