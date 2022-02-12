Reader Comment: Why we should all support the resettlement of refugees to Southern Idaho

The Magic Valley is Idaho’s most demographically diverse region. Research has shown that diversity, largely the result of immigration of foreign-born workers, has benefited the region and its economy. For example, highly skilled refugees in Idaho have an estimated economic impact of $1.8 million annually. In 2019, 93 Idaho businesses hired a total of almost 300 refugees.

In the coming year, we have the opportunity to welcome about 250 immigrants to the Magic Valley through refugee and humanitarian programs. They will come from Afghanistan and other war-torn nations. Many will arrive because they provided vital support to the U.S. military and would have risked their lives if they had stayed in their home countries.

Idaho has resettled about 12,500 refugees since 2000. Refugees are a subset of all immigrants. A legal refugee is someone who has fled their country because of a “well-founded fear of persecution for reasons or race, religion, nationality, social group, or political opinion.”

Based on the region’s history of resettling immigrants over the past 40 years, we know these newcomers contribute greatly to our economy, way of life, and values. Currently, our unemployment rate is lower than in the state as a whole. Employers need the energy and talent that immigrants bring, especially now as our economy grows and there is a desperate shortage of people to fill vacancies in a range of industries across our region.

Many residents have already welcomed refugees who are resettling in the Magic Valley. Community members are donating time to mentor their new neighbors and supplies to help with resettlement. Businesses are providing jobs in manufacturing, agriculture, service, and other industries. And landlords are stepping up to make rental housing available.

The Unity Alliance of Southern Idaho (UASI) is a broad-based group of Magic Valley leaders from law enforcement, business, faith, education, and other interests. We initially came together in 2016 to overcome divisions related to immigration and to emphasize the importance of all immigrants to our economy in Southern Idaho. Today, UASI provides educational programs to help long-time residents and immigrants understand and work with each other. We also share information, promote dialog, and work in ways that bring people together.

We know that some long-time residents are concerned about the arrival of refugees. For example, some people fear the newcomers will cost local taxpayers more than they contribute to the economy. However, refugee programs and services are federal. Idaho does not appropriate general fund dollars specifically to support refugees.

Another concern for some people is that refugees may pose security risks. However, by the time they arrive at the Twin Falls airport, all refugees will have been subject to rigorous, lengthy security checks and screening. In addition, the Idaho State Police will work with local refugee coordinators to develop additional state vetting measures.

As UASI’s board of directors, we welcome the current phase of refugee resettlement. We are satisfied they have been subject to a comprehensive vetting process prior to arrival.

The Magic Valley is a thriving region filled with kind and compassionate families. We ask you to join us in welcoming our new neighbors and working closely with them as they come to understand and embrace our culture and lifestyle. If you have questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us.

The Board and Advisory Committee of the Unity Alliance of Southern Idaho Justin Vipperman, Board President Bob Naerebout, Idaho Dairymen’s Association Daragh Maccabee, Idaho Milk Products Ray Parrish, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Chief Craig Kingsbury, Twin Falls Police Department Mark Broadhurst, Chobani Clark Kaufmann, District 25 Idaho House of Representatives Zeze Rwasama, Twin Falls Refugee Programs Sally Toone, District 26, Idaho House of Representatives Steve England, Chief of Police, Hailey Con Paulos, Con Paulos Chevrolet Steve DiLucca, Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise Alex Castañeda, South Central Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Roy Villasenor, Community Council of Idaho Asmaa Albukaie, Economic Opportunity Samra Culum Cesar Perez Susie Rios Priscilla Salant

