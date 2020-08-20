Reader Comment: Why Recall in Lincoln County?

This issue is not about a courthouse. It’s about questionable actions of two commissioners who come to meetings clearly having discussed facts of an issue prior to the meeting, leaving out the other commissioner and not deliberating in an open public meeting as is required in Idaho statute. Not giving fair, unbiased, consideration to all sides and facts presented in a meeting.

Being contentious in meetings, retaliating against employees who disagree with them by treating them rudely and with contempt. Why would employees who work in the same building with these two commissioners sign their recall petition? Is it because they see these types of actions frequently and feel they no longer have trust in the decision making process of these two commissioners? This is about a consistent pattern of unethical behavior in this and other issues.

It’s about whether the people are getting what they should expect from their elected commissioners.

Open, fair, unbiased decisions and choices based on fact and not friendship. Respect and consideration to all. Deliberating and discussing in open meetings where their constituents, the people of the county, can see what and why choices were made. I feel they have lost their ability to be fair and unbiased.