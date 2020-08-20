Reader Comment: Why Recall in Lincoln County?

Why spend the time and effort to recall a Commissioner?
The recall of two Commissioners in Lincoln County is not about whether you want a new courthouse or whether you want to renovate the old one. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and the vote of the public, all of us, will eventually decide. It’s not about whether they are good husbands, fathers, grandfathers or friends. It’s not about all the good things they have done. I believe they think they are doing the right thing, in their opinion.
This issue is not about a courthouse. What it is about is ethics and integrity. According to the “Ethics in Government” manual, “a public official at all levels of government is a public trust and it is in the public interest to: (2) Assure independence, impartiality and honesty of public officials.”
It’s not ethical to spend time meeting with an architect one on one and developing a relationship, friendship, with them and then not recuse yourself from the vote when an architect needs to be chosen.
How is that independent or impartial? The choice of anyone who is to do a project for the people should be based on an unbiased opinion of the skills and experience of that architect.
I saw the interviews of the architects and there was a team of three architects that came together to combine their skills in historical renovations, court renovations and repurposing of old buildings.
Their experience and perspective were amazing and far beyond the architect that was chosen. Did two commissioners pad their scores so that their friend showed as the best choice? Because he was a friend? Was there an unbiased opinion? Was that fair to the other architects who put forth their time and effort to present their skills and experience? Did they get a fair evaluation? How was it that these two commissioners scores both came in higher for the same architect who was their friend and less experienced? Were their discussions and evaluations outside and prior to the presentation of how to make their friend win?
The “Idaho Open Meeting Law was designed to ensure transparency...that the formation of public policy is public business and shall not be conducted in secret.”
It’s not ethical to then select the GM/GC for the project who is a friend of the architect rather than choosing the contractor who had amazing tools to see inside the walls of the building to know where pipes and wires and beams were without opening up the walls.
Was that an unbiased opinion? Was that fair to the other contractors who came and put forth their time and effort to present their skills and experience? Once again, how did the scores get so high for the same contractor from two Commissioners? Were their discussions outside and prior to the presentation of how to make their friends choice win?
This issue is not about a courthouse. It’s about questionable actions of two commissioners who come to meetings clearly having discussed facts of an issue prior to the meeting, leaving out the other commissioner and not deliberating in an open public meeting as is required in Idaho statute. Not giving fair, unbiased, consideration to all sides and facts presented in a meeting.
Being contentious in meetings, retaliating against employees who disagree with them by treating them rudely and with contempt. Why would employees who work in the same building with these two commissioners sign their recall petition? Is it because they see these types of actions frequently and feel they no longer have trust in the decision making process of these two commissioners? This is about a consistent pattern of unethical behavior in this and other issues.
It’s about whether the people are getting what they should expect from their elected commissioners.
Open, fair, unbiased decisions and choices based on fact and not friendship. Respect and consideration to all. Deliberating and discussing in open meetings where their constituents, the people of the county, can see what and why choices were made. I feel they have lost their ability to be fair and unbiased.
I vote for recall for commissioners Hubert and Ellis in Lincoln County to send a message to elected officials that we expect integrity and ethical, unbiased behavior from all of them. That we expect business to be conducted in open meetings as required and not behind closed doors in private situations. We expect decisions to be based on facts presented in open meetings and not friendship. To be fair and respectful to all. I vote to send this message to all our elected officials, county, state and federal by voting to recall.
Concerned Patriotic Citizen of Lincoln County
Brenda Farnworth
Brenda Farnworth is the Lincoln County Clerk.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!