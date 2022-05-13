 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GUEST COLUMN

Reader Comment: Why I am supporting Raúl Labrador for Attorney General

As the people’s representatives, Idaho’s State Legislature works to enact sound policy that is reflective of the people’s will. When the Legislature passes a bill and the Governor signs it, that bill becomes law. Under Idaho’s constitution, it is the Attorney General’s responsibility to support and defend our laws, in both state and federal court.

During my twelve years in the Legislature, I and many of my colleagues became frustrated at Lawrence Wasden’s failure to defend Idaho law.

For example, this past year the Legislature passed a bill to prohibit an abortion after doctors detect a heartbeat. During the debate within the Legislature, the Democrats sought—and received—an opinion from Wasden that the bill was likely unconstitutional. Now, Planned-Parenthood is quoting Wasden’s written opinion and his bad legal analysis to repeal the heartbeat bill.

The defense of life in the womb is a charged issue that is now at the forefront of a national public debate. As harmful as his written opinion may prove to be for the Life Movement in Idaho, Wasden’s work on the heartbeat bill is consistent with the kinds of opinions issued from his office for many years.

Pick an issue—abortion; biological males using women’s restrooms or playing on women’s sports teams; land and water rights; federal regulatory encroachment on state sovereignty—and Wasden has either given a weak defense of the laws passed by the Legislature or he has been completely wrong about the law.

Wasden has been in office for twenty years. People of good will are desirous to move on from his lengthy tenure. Part of the challenge has been finding a good, qualified candidate. Fortunately for the people of Idaho, that person has emerged. Raúl Labrador will bring needed change to the Attorney General’s Office.

As a member of the State Legislature, I sat near Labrador every morning in the State Affairs Committee. I got to know him well. He was honest, forthright, and a great supporter of freedom, family, and Idaho values.

Labrador was also fearless. As a young Legislator he went to the State Republican Convention and single handedly stood up to ‘the Establishment’—earning the ire of his party Chairman, top establishment donors, and the sitting Republican Governor. But he never backed down!

During his time in Congress, Labrador represented Idaho with that same courage. He left Congress after four years to be a support to his lovely wife and growing children rather than drag them back to Washington D.C. to live in the corrupt ‘Swamp.’

Now, he is reentering public life to serve the state, and the people, he loves. For the good of Idaho, I encourage you to vote Raúl Labrador for Attorney General.

