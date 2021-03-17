Reader Comment: When Mike Simpson Talks – Idaho AG Should Hear Him Out

For those who know me, there are few things in this world which I feel more passionate about than Idaho agriculture and water. Both have been cornerstones of my life since I first drew breath and the political career that has largely defined the second half of my life. Those who know me also know that among my most cherished friendships is the one I share with Congressman Mike Simpson. I have considered him one of my best friends and closest political allies since we served in the Idaho legislature together beginning in the late 1980s.

I’ve watched with interest as Mike rolled out his energy, salmon, and economic revitalization plan earlier this year. I also watched the reaction to it, particularly in the agriculture and water user community. I’ll be honest, both the rollout and the reactions have left me disappointed. So let me start by saying that Mike Simpson cares as much about Idaho agriculture and water as I do. He hasn’t just voiced his support, he has proven it through countless policy wins. Whether it was serving on the House Agriculture Committee during the dramatic re-write of the Farm Bill in 2002 or as a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee today, Mike Simpson has fought harder on behalf of Idaho agriculture than any elected official in this state. Period. End of story.

