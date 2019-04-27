Is Idaho charter school performance reminiscent of a Clint Eastwood movie, or is it the Idaho charter school movement and its current leadership that is like “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”
Recent headlines tout the amazing performance of Idaho charter schools and point out that Idaho public charter schools outperform traditional public schools across the state. In a Feb. 6 Idaho Press Tribune Guest Commentary, Terry Ryan, Director of Bluum and the Idaho Charter School Network compares Idaho charter school performance to the Clint Eastwood movie “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” On the surface, the analogy sounds like it fits. Traditional brick and mortar charter school students have higher ISAT scores than traditional public schools . . . “the good.” Charter schools in poverty or with larger percentages of English learners and/or students with disabilities have lower ISAT scores than traditional public schools . . . “the bad.” Online charter schools have lower ISAT scores than the rest of the charter schools. Online charter school performance, according to Mr. Ryan, is so bad that it “wipes out the positive growth of brick and mortar charter students” . . . obviously, “the ugly!”
But what is the real Idaho charter school story and is anything about that story reminiscent of a movie about dishonest con men in search of financial reward?
Idaho public school (charter and traditional) performance is a complex issue to tackle. Student demographics, attendance and mobility play a much bigger role in school performance than the type of school (brick and mortar, online, STEM, dual language, arts, etc.) School funding, statewide teacher shortages, lack of access to early childhood education, lack of access to health care and insufficient social services have a much larger impact on school performance than type of school.
The good news about the Idaho charter school movement is that it started conversations about students’ needs. When legislation was initially proposed almost 20 years ago, Idaho charter school advocates wanted a pathway to offer parents and students different choices in education. Charter school advocates, most of them educators and parents, wanted all Idaho students to have access to a strong foundation in reading, language arts, mathematics, social studies and science. Advocates recognized, as all good educators do, that students may need different approaches to meet their individual needs and increase engagement. The goal was not to create schools that were “better than” other public schools. The goal was to create schools with different approaches so that all Idaho students could succeed.
The bad news about the Idaho charter school movement is that is has strayed from its original goal. In our ultra-competitive society, charter school leaders have focused on portfolios of high performing schools and reports that point out how much better some schools are than other schools. Charter school leaders have designed performance reports that give gold stars to schools with high state test scores and red marks to those with lower scores.
The ugly news is that the move to high performing portfolios, annual performance reports that list the best schools, and the continuous flow of private and federal grant funding to support expansion and replication of “high performing” charter schools is similar to the activities of the con men in the famous Clint Eastwood movie. The goal is to do whatever it takes to get the Confederate gold.
The ugly fact about the Idaho charter school movement is that it has strayed so far from its original goal that it is difficult to find its way back. The very concerns that charter school opposers raised are coming to fruition because leaders in the current charter school movement are caught up in comparisons of ISAT scores and performance ratings that do not recognize the complexity of students and variables that public schools address. These scores are high stakes beyond what the No Child Left Behind could have ever imagined. Idaho charter schools are expected to achieve excellence, as measured by single test scores, or they face the constant threat of closure. Schools that serve high poverty communities, at-risk students, students with disabilities, English learners or students not on track to graduate in four years are expected to achieve the same results, in the same amount of time as schools without those challenges.
The ugly result is that the “high performing” brick and mortar charter schools that are highlighted as successful and targeted for additional funding and replication are those that mirror the public schools that existed before the landmark United States Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education. In 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that students in “separate but equal” schools were being “deprived of the equal protection of the laws guaranteed by the 14th Amendment” (Justice Warren). If Idaho continues to highlight, reward and fund schools that enroll primarily white, upper-middle class students who are native English speakers and do not have disabilities, is our state moving back to a system that was determined to be unconstitutional?
In addition to comparing the performance on ISAT, the Center for Research on Education Outcomes (CREDO) full report includes comparisons of demographic data from traditional and charter schools in Idaho.
The following table includes demographic information from the CREDO report and information taken from the Idaho Public Charter School Commission’s (IPCSC) Annual Performance reports for each Commission-authorized schools. The data paint a different picture when looking at the demographic characteristics of schools labelled “low-performing” or “the bad” and the “ugly”, as Mr. Ryan states. Many of the “low performing” charter schools serve a significantly greater percentage of at-risk students. These data only reflect race/ethnicity, socio-economic status, EL and disability. When considering additional factors such as mobility, repeated failure in traditional educational settings and issues related to physical and mental health, the population of “at-risk” students served by “low performing” schools grows. In fact, many of the schools labeled as low-performing serve students who have not succeeded in a variety of school settings.
Idaho public schools are full of professional educators who work extremely hard to ensure students learn and grow. The charter school movement could have, and still can, provide options for students who need different approaches to achieve the rigorous standards that prepare them for successful futures. It is important for all students to have opportunities to grow and learn. Instead of rewarding charter schools that enroll high performing students, it would be wise for our charter school leaders to recognize and reward those public schools (charter and traditional) that choose to serve diverse and challenging students as well as those that are already earning high test scores. Let’s stop comparing charter schools to each other, or to famous movies and start recognizing the hard work that all public schools do to serve students in our state!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.