This past winter, as chairman of the Senate Commerce and Human Resources Committee in the Idaho Legislature, I introduced legislation to address the issue with Pharmacy Benefit Managers, or PBMs, not passing savings on to the consumer.
PMBs have recently been a highly debated topic in health care conversations in Idaho, and rightfully so. The pharmaceutical supply chain consists of a variety of entities, from manufacturers, to insurers, to pharmacies, but there are also middlemen at the center of these varying relationships that negotiate rebates that don’t always make their way to the consumer and I believe that is the crux of the problem.
Discounts making their way down the supply chain should have a positive impact on all entities including seniors, yet these PBMs have repeatedly failed in sharing the savings they negotiate with patients.
Patients — and particularly seniors — are the ones that feel the brunt of this when it comes down to high, burdensome out-of-pocket costs and that is just plain wrong.
Medicare’s current structure allows for competition between private health plans within Part D, which helps keeps prices low. The system is fairly simple — PBMs negotiate the costs of the medicines they cover, and rebates for certain medicines are often the result of those negotiations. But the savings from those rebates don’t always make their way to patients at the point of sale like they should.
As rising out-of-pocket costs jeopardize senior’s ability to get the medicines they need to live healthy lives, more needs to be done about both affordability and predictability of prescription medicines, especially for seniors.
This starts with requiring PBMs to share portions of negotiated savings with patients at the pharmacy counter. This is what my bill sought to address. Evidence has continually shown that in doing so, both beneficiaries and the federal government will save money.
According to an analysis from the actuarial firm Milliman, passing through these savings at the point of sale could save seniors and the Medicare program 28 billion dollars over the course of 10 years. Additionally, the federal government has the potential to save us, the taxpayers, a significant amount too: up to 73 billion dollars over a decade.
Medicare Part D has been an integral part of more than 40 million individuals lives in the United States.
Seniors, especially in Idaho, deserve access to quality care, and as such, it is important PBMs share the savings they receive with patients.
Eighty-nine percent of seniors agree that their coverage could be made better through cheaper and more predicable prescription medicine costs.
The data speaks for itself in saying this has gone on for too long, and the time has come for PBMs to allocate savings fairly by sharing a portion of rebates with patients.
Please educate yourself on this important issue and join me in seeking solutions to the rising cost of medicine for our seniors.
