Hillarie Hagen is an Idaho native, growing up in Idaho Falls and the Kooskia/Clearwater area. She has a passion for policy and advocating for Idaho children and families to ensure they have the tools and resources they need to thrive. For the past two years she has worked for Idaho Voices for Children as an outreach specialist and liaison to Close the Gap Idaho, speaking to Idahoans about their healthcare experiences. She graduated from Boise State University in 2017 and now lives in Boise with her family.