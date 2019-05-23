When I first heard about drugs, I was in 8th grade, and I remember a sheriff talking about drugs and the program we had that said, “Say No to Drugs.” I realized that some of my classmates were not listening and displaying ignorance. Later on, when I entered high school the number of classmates using drugs increased. During my four years of high school, I have not touched or been involved with illegal drugs. Therefore, there are five things people in Gooding County can do to avoid using drugs: participate in sports, educate about the harmful effects of drugs, have a supporting family, maintain positive friends and own your experience.
One component of healthy living is participating in extracurricular activities. Some examples are soccer and softball. Both sports require great endurance both mentally and physically. As taught in school, drugs will deteriorate a person’s breathing. For example, cannabis reduces lung capacity, which damages the ability to run. Further, when a Gooding County resident is part of a team, they are less likely to use drugs. Extracurricular activities promote high standards in education. Therefore, getting good grades correlates with not abusing drugs. Gooding County residents would benefit from extracurricular activities with positive environments, productive use of time, and surrounding themselves with good people.
A second component is having a professional speaker educate about the consequences of drugs. For example, vaping has become a problem in Gooding County. An example to help our county improve is to organize an assembly with all the high school students and educate about the product and the harm it causes. Further, it would be beneficial to hear experiences from others who struggled to fight the addiction and how they can overcome that addiction and how they can focus on their education and future.
A third component would be the environment a person lives within. According to DataUSA, 15.6% of Gooding County’s population lives below the poverty line. This may suggest that those people are not able to afford health care in Gooding County. For some people, they may take the option of using illegal drugs to take away the pain since they cannot afford healthcare.
The fourth component is someone influencing another to start using illegal drugs. For example, friends are a significant part of influence and that influence can be positive or negative. Sometimes it’s hard to join a group and be popular. Therefore, being included in the group a Gooding County resident may start using illegal drugs. We must empower the citizens of Gooding County to stand up for what is right rather than what is popular.
Lastly, we should look at why people continue to do drugs. On drugfreeworld.com, they talked about how teens begin to do drugs and how they begin to overdose on drugs. It first begins as enjoyment and socially being used to increase one’s popularity. Then later becomes an addiction that stays with them forever, in order for teens to avoid this harmful epidemic. The community of Gooding County can start by discussing reasons not to use drugs, consider media messages, discuss ways to resist peer pressure and be ready to open up to others and discuss new ideas to prevent using illegal drugs.
In conclusion, to help Gooding County with the usage of illegal drugs we can participate in sports, educating about the harmful effect of drugs, having a supportive family, maintain positive friends and own your experience. This is how we the people can help the community become a safer environment and how we can mostly stop the usage of illegal drugs. We can come together as one and make Gooding County a better community.
