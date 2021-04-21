Reader Comment: What can be done to reduce the use and sale of drugs in Twin Falls County

For the adult community, we could form more public therapy groups, and as a community try to break down the stigma around therapy groups and counseling. To start, we can create these groups through publicly advertising them, with radio ads, churches in the community, and in public forums, we can put up various posters and signs inviting people to participate and be involved in their personal recovery. Also, the adults and teens caught with drugs should have to mandatorily take some therapy classes, and be able to reflect on their choices and be given options to start down a different path like a job matching program, and a new start package that could give them some clothes, food, and money to start living somewhere and get a job. Adults also need to be educated if possible, while they’re in the system for being caught with drugs or using them (usually both). They probably already know that it’s bad for them, but to really go into details and explain to them how it can affect them mentally, and how being that unhealthy can affect everything else in their lives. Showing them that what they are doing and are addicted to is a problem for them that they have to fix to improve their overall life. This is why thorough education when people are younger is the best preventative.