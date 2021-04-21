Reader Comment: What can be done to reduce the use and sale of drugs in Twin Falls County

In order to understand how to help Twin Falls County, I had to do some research and find out the major drugs that are in use here. According to Magic Valley news, Methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine have “skyrocketed in the region.” These drugs stunt brain growth and can even destroy your mind entirely, but they also destroy your body. And when someone becomes consumed by them, usually shortly after using them for the first time, it can destroy their lives completely. Many people turn to drugs as a coping mechanism when their life is already hard and they don’t know better. They also will turn to it for the “fun” of it. The short burst of euphoria compared to normal daily life is so addicting they keep coming back because they can’t find it anywhere else. In my personal opinion, this starts affecting youth very young, in middle school and high school, and this is how it stems into adulthood.
Knowing this, I propose that the county of Twin Falls focus on our impressionable youth who need guidance and help in their lives. If we start with youth it will help reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in the long term. The youth are the ones that carry on legacies whether it be a productive one or a destructive one. People gravitate to what they know, so let’s give the youth education to know different ways to cope, to show them that it isn’t a solution but another problem they give themselves, and give youth different options for their free time. For example, I asked some of my peers at my school what they wish they could do in Twin Falls or have in our schools. They mentioned teenage-friendly cafes with good prices we could afford, an ice skating rink, go-kart tracks whether it be indoors or outdoors, and better education in the schools with a specialized mental illness/personal life counselor, compared to our school counselors that specialize in a different spectrum. I also think assemblies that are based around better ways to cope than drugs, and what drugs can do to you and your future; would be beneficial to inspire and educate our youth to choose better things for themselves. However, we are still faced with the adult population that is suffering from drug addictions.
For the adult community, we could form more public therapy groups, and as a community try to break down the stigma around therapy groups and counseling. To start, we can create these groups through publicly advertising them, with radio ads, churches in the community, and in public forums, we can put up various posters and signs inviting people to participate and be involved in their personal recovery. Also, the adults and teens caught with drugs should have to mandatorily take some therapy classes, and be able to reflect on their choices and be given options to start down a different path like a job matching program, and a new start package that could give them some clothes, food, and money to start living somewhere and get a job. Adults also need to be educated if possible, while they’re in the system for being caught with drugs or using them (usually both). They probably already know that it’s bad for them, but to really go into details and explain to them how it can affect them mentally, and how being that unhealthy can affect everything else in their lives. Showing them that what they are doing and are addicted to is a problem for them that they have to fix to improve their overall life. This is why thorough education when people are younger is the best preventative.
I know through my personal experience when I see how drugs could affect me and the people around me so negatively I have chosen to abstain from any use of legal or illegal drugs. I think if others could understand and have that education, they could see the different options and what those choices could do to them. They would see that it destroys their future opportunities, families, careers, and any relationships that are important to them. They would also see that there are other ways to cope with everything they’re facing, whether that be counseling, some form of art, sports, social clubs, and other various activities that can relieve stress and mentally keep anyone healthier. I also know from personal experience and studies have shown that these things can help an individual immensely to deal with the stressors of living life.
Throughout my life, I have had the experience sadly to see an individual in my family completely destroy their family, career, and lose everything just because they succumbed to their drug addiction. They were no longer themselves and couldn’t function in any relationship or job. I have also been able to see others in my family overcome stress and giant challenges with the use of counseling and church communities. I have had the privilege to have the knowledge of counseling and being able to use it for my benefit to overcome the obstacles in my life. I have had the opportunity to be a part of different groups, like sports teams and youth groups- and use art and writing for the use of expressing myself and all the feelings that threaten to spill over in certain times of stress. Having the knowledge I’ve collected over the years has helped me always choose better and greater ways to live, instead of becoming toxic and hurt.
So I implore you to educate our youth and our adults. The general public needs to know that the war against drugs can be won, even when life’s an uphill battle, with the right tools and the right people around. We can win this war, each battle at a time.