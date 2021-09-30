Reader Comment: We Wouldn’t Need a Federal Vaccine Mandate If The Governor Would Act

The Covid surge in North Idaho is dire and we desperately need Governor Little to act. The Panhandle Health District is reporting 300 cases per day and expects daily cases to increase. In the district, 439 have already died with another 9 just this weekend. Our hospitals are full and have been authorized to ration care. I fear for the community members I represent. If someone needs emergency medical attention, will they get it? How many more people will die?

I urge the Governor not to waste taxpayer money to sue the Federal government over the new vaccine mandates and instead take actions that will help slow the surge. There may be a constitutional argument against Federal vaccine mandates, but there is no question that the Governor has the authority to act. The State of Idaho already requires other vaccines for public school attendance. Governors in other states have taken effective actions, actions that have already been deemed constitutional. We know what works. We need an aggressive campaign to get the rest of the state vaccinated and to get people to wear masks indoors.