Reader Comment: We Need to Protect Our Children’s Health

Some of you might have heard that e-cigarettes can be a help to people if they want to quit smoking. While e-cig makers have certainly marketed these products that way, they have not received approval from the FDA as a smoking cessation device. Gums, lozenges or patches are proven to be effective in helping people quit smoking, and they’re FDA-approved. The few studies there are show no advantages to using e-cigs to quit smoking. While some people have used them to quit, those folks are still addicted to and using the nicotine in these devices, but they believe they’re no longer risking their health, and that’s the real danger. Teen smoking is down, but the rapid rise of e-cigarettes by youth is creating a new generation of nicotine addiction.