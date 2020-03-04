Reader Comment: We Must Protect Women’s Sports in Idaho

I want to protect women’s sports in Idaho. That’s what my legislation, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, helps to do. Any claims to the contrary are just noise.

I love sports, and more importantly, I love the opportunities sports afforded me. I played basketball in high school and college, and I coached for 15 years at the college level. I was able to live out my dreams on the court while also learning valuable lessons on teamwork, sacrifice, and achievement. I want every girl and young woman in Idaho to have those same opportunities. If we allow boys or men to play girls or women’s sports, we would be taking those opportunities away.

As a former athlete, I have the ultimate respect for female athletes in this state. However, the simple fact is, boys have physical advantages over girls. Those advantages mean, if boys competed against girls, our young women would become spectators in their own sports. That would take us back to the days of my youth when girls just didn’t play many sports. That would break my heart. It would be unfair, and it’s why we separate sports into boys’ and girls’ categories. It’s not to exclude anyone; it’s to make sure there’s a place for everyone.