Reader Comment: We didn't sign up for this

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. My experience is just a fraction of the strain and hardship nurses are currently being subjected to. Many of the ICU nurses on my team have become my great friends. They handle these difficult situations with fortitude, but the pandemic is taking its toll on healthcare workers.

A friend asked me recently how my mental health has been while working in the pandemic. Truthfully, it’s not good, and I’m not alone. Some say, “this is what you signed up for,” but it isn’t. We did sign up for long hours, sleepless nights, stressful shifts, exhaustion, and missing time with friends and family. We did not sign up to have our years of training belittled and our credentials called into question. We did not sign up to be verbally abused while trying to save lives.