It isn’t logical, Sen. Crapo, that you claim to believe Thursday’s testimony of Dr. Blassey Ford but within hours voted to support her perpetrator’s nomination to the highest court in the land. Either you believe her and believe attempted rape is not an impediment for a Supreme Court justice or you don’t believe her. You can’t have it both ways. Let me tell you my story.
I am an ordinary 63-year-old woman. Sadly my secret is pretty ordinary too. I was forcibly raped by a stranger 46 years ago when I was 17. And no, I did not report. Every woman who has been victimized has her own reasons for not reporting. I’ll tell you mine. I was hitchhiking.
This may seem unusual now but in the early ‘70s it was common. Although I’d been warned it wasn’t safe, I was 17 years old and I suppose like many young people, I felt invincible. In any case, I didn’t deserve to be raped. I didn’t know that then.
I was hitchhiking from Idaho to California. After the rape I was dumped off in a remote part of Oregon in a snowstorm. No cars came along that road for a long, long time. When I was finally picked up again it was by a kindly school teacher who sensed my terror and saw my tears. He asked me no questions. I rode with him to the next town where he helped me buy a bus ticket home.
A friend picked me up at the bus station and I made my first tentative disclosure.
There was probably compassion involved but I don’t remember it now. All I remember is this friend joked and said, “You know you were asking for it.” I knew it was an inappropriate joke but she was verbalizing the prevailing sentiment of the day. Girls who put themselves in harm’s way deserve what they get. Calling the police was never mentioned.
The only other person I confided in back then was a nurse in a public health clinic where I ventured a few weeks later. I recall a stern, unsmiling woman who was clearly judgmental about a 17-year-old asking for STD testing. She softened briefly when I told her I’d been raped but when I confessed I’d been hitchhiking, her reproach reappeared. I didn’t tell another soul for 20 years.
I can relate to Dr. Ford in many ways. Details surrounding my rape have faded.
Other than the snow, I don’t recall the season. I can’t tell you where I was picked up or left off. All I remember is my rapist’s face and the terror. I’m pretty sure I was 17 and I know I’d been a virgin. Forty-seven years has erased most other details. Except for the shame. Thursday morning I was watching the hearings. Around noon I left to run an errand. I was driving down Channing when I heard the report that GOP planned to go ahead with the vote. It shouldn’t have surprised me but a dizzying array of feelings exploded inside me.
How could they discount the sincere, heart wrenching and believable testimony of Dr. Ford and embrace the belligerent, evasive and even unstable testimony of Kavanaugh? He disregarded Dr. Ford and portrayed himself as the victim. During questioning he ineptly dodged questions he didn’t want to answer and made disingenuous excuses for bad teenage behavior that supported the allegations. After all this, the message you and the rest of the committee sent to Dr. Ford was “we believe you but we don’t care.”
Suddenly I wasn’t safe driving. I pulled over and grappled with my phone trying to find your number.
I was distraught and I couldn’t find one. So I cried until my tears ran dry. Then I drove home, despondent that actually so little has changed in 46 years.
Sen. Crapo, I have decided to share my private and painful story to get your attention. Sexual assault is a real problem that has consequences for real women. Personally, I believe Dr. Ford. After all, I’ve been there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.