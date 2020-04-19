Reader Comment: Wartime president means more than rhetorical flourish

President Donald Trump has declared that he is a “wartime president” engaged in a battle against “an invisible enemy,” COVID-19. It sounds like a plausible analogy, given the international pandemic upending nearly every country on the globe.
But this label of “wartime president” is more than dramatic analogy or rhetorical bluster. With war comes aggregated power. With war, U.S. presidents have historically exercised power that exceeds constitutional norms.
During WWII, for example, President Roosevelt issued an executive order authorizing the War Department to identify large areas across the U.S. for military use only. From this presidential edict and with the president’s blessing, the military created internment camps (prisons). American citizens with Japanese ancestry were taken from their homes and relocated to these “camps.” No attempt to determine loyalty or lack thereof to the U.S. was made. There was no notice given, no trial, nor any jury, evidence or judge. The prison sentence was final in itself.
Ordinarily, a president cannot issue an executive order that operates like a law. The Constitution gives the legislative branch the sole power to enact laws. Ordinarily, a president cannot imprison U.S. citizens without first proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt in front of a jury and a judge, due to constitutional protections codified in the Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendments.
But Roosevelt was a “wartime president,” and the U.S. Supreme Court in Korematsu v. United States, 323 U.S. 214 (1944), expressly sanctioned Roosevelt’s military internment camps along with the summary imprisonment of U.S. citizens. After all, we were at war.
As a self-declared “wartime president,” President Trump has repeatedly said that he has “total” authority over the nation’s economy and over decisions relating to the health and safety of every U.S. citizen. Vice President Pence has followed suit, claiming that the federal government has “plenary power” to dictate all virus-related regulation.
I teach constitutional law, but you don’t have to be a professor to know that the federal government is a government of limited power. The three branches may only act when the Constitution specifically authorizes the action. As a result, the federal government may only exercise limited, delegated powers. Indeed, the lion’s share of governing authority resides with us, “We the People,” and with the states.
The Constitution’s Tenth Amendment is not ambiguous: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution…are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.” Even so, President Trump has repeatedly declared that the federal government enjoys “total” power to override state decisions related to the virus.
This claim is now being tested. State governors are asserting their authority to determine for their states when to end quarantine restrictions and when to re-open discrete sectors of the economy. Governors maintain that health and safety regulations fall within state regulatory authority. They maintain that basic economic decisions, especially as those decisions affect health and safety, fall within state regulatory authority.
Under the Constitution, they are correct. The Constitution gives no express authority to the president to regulate the economy or to mandate laws pertaining to the health and wellbeing of American citizens. The president cannot, under the Constitution, unilaterally declare an end to state-based quarantines and force the re-opening of the economy. Those decisions are up to the states and the people.
The only possible exception would be if the country is at war, based on existing case law. To be sure, Trump’s labeling of himself as a “wartime president,” is not an offhand flourish. It is laden with meaning and consequences. And it effects the most basic institutions of our representative democracy.
McKay Cunningham is an associate professor of law at Concordia University School of Law in Boise, where he teaches constitutional law and tort law. His research interests and publications include gerrymandering, cyber law and data privacy and security.
