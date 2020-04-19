Reader Comment: Wartime president means more than rhetorical flourish

But Roosevelt was a “wartime president,” and the U.S. Supreme Court in Korematsu v. United States, 323 U.S. 214 (1944), expressly sanctioned Roosevelt’s military internment camps along with the summary imprisonment of U.S. citizens. After all, we were at war.

As a self-declared “wartime president,” President Trump has repeatedly said that he has “total” authority over the nation’s economy and over decisions relating to the health and safety of every U.S. citizen. Vice President Pence has followed suit, claiming that the federal government has “plenary power” to dictate all virus-related regulation.

I teach constitutional law, but you don’t have to be a professor to know that the federal government is a government of limited power. The three branches may only act when the Constitution specifically authorizes the action. As a result, the federal government may only exercise limited, delegated powers. Indeed, the lion’s share of governing authority resides with us, “We the People,” and with the states.

The Constitution’s Tenth Amendment is not ambiguous: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution…are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.” Even so, President Trump has repeatedly declared that the federal government enjoys “total” power to override state decisions related to the virus.