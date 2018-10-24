Our small towns and rural communities are the lifeblood of Idaho, and one third of our population lives in them. I was born and raised here. I came back after college to get my master’s degree from Idaho State University. I’ve owned and operated a small farm for ten years and am grateful to call Salmon my home. I love the simplicity and quality of life that comes from living in a small Idaho town. We work hard and take care of each other. Businesses are locally owned and farming/ranching is still a big part of the landscape and livelihood of our community. While there are many benefits to life outside of the “big city,” unfortunately access to healthcare is not one of them.
In rural communities, 28 percent of Idahoans go uninsured. It’s easy to see why there are 62,000 Idahoans, including me, that don’t have health coverage. My farm income is too high to qualify for Medicaid, and at the same time, too low to qualify for financial help to buy coverage on the health insurance exchange. There are multiple barriers to healthcare that rural communities experience. We have higher rates of seasonal work and fewer jobs that offer benefits. Small business owners want to offer health insurance but simply can’t afford it, oftentimes even for themselves. This November, Idahoans have a chance to help our rural towns by voting “Yes” on Proposition 2, expanding Medicaid and finally closing Idaho’s health coverage gap.
Until recently, I hadn’t been to the doctor in over eight years because of not having health coverage. After three months of pain, I finally went to a clinic. The women in my family have a history of breast cancer and despite having a healthy and active lifestyle, genetics play a role. Yet, even early detection can result in medical bills in the thousands of dollars. My story is not uncommon. Many rural Idahoans experience the same challenges. We pull up our bootstraps nice and tight but sometimes unexpected health conditions and medical emergencies cause them to break.
There shouldn’t be inequities in healthcare coverage just because we work hard to keep our rural communities alive and thriving. If everyone in small towns moved just to have health coverage what would happen to rural Idaho? What would happen to our agricultural and forestry industries? I am proud of our great state and of the work that Idahoans have put in to make it a desirable place to live. But we can support small farms, families, and small business owners better. We can do better for rural Idaho, by expanding Medicaid and passing Proposition 2 at the ballot. It may not be the perfect end or even a final solution to our healthcare woes in this state or country, but it is a big step towards figuring out a better future for all Idahoans. Yes, we can do better. It is in our roots, our hearts, and our heritage. We are Idaho.
