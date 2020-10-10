Reader Comment: Vote yes on HJR 4; protect your representation in the statehouse

There’s a Constitutional Amendment on your ballot this fall, and to protect your representation in the Idaho Statehouse, you should vote ‘Yes.’ This amendment, HJR 4, is a promise to you and every Idaho voter. The proposed amendment will permanently set the number of legislative districts in Idaho at 35. It would be a guarantee that people in all corners of the state will still be able to connect with their legislators and continue to have their voices heard when laws are written.

Here’s how it works. Each Idahoan lives in one legislative district. In the Idaho Statehouse, there are two representatives and one senator for each district. You elect those legislators, and they work for you. They speak for your interests and the interests of the people in your district. To make it as fair as possible, district maps are re-drawn every ten years to try to have roughly the same population in each district. That means densely populated city districts can span a few miles, while spread-out rural districts can stretch halfway across the state. Next year, a citizens group will meet to redraw these district maps based on population changes reflected in the 2020 census. If HJR 4 fails, they could also drop the number of legislative districts to as few as 30.