Reader Comment: Victims' voices should be heard

I am overjoyed and extremely happy with the trial outcome and sentencing after waiting for 26 years for justice. this by no means brings closure! It is important for the public and media to understand that once you lose a child there is forever a hole in your heart, a missing piece that cannot be filled. Every day of my life will be a reminder that my daughter is gone.

Regina is and has always been my guiding angel, and her spirit motivates me to find change in our justice system and overall victim treatment. My first five years after the loss of my daughter was a journey of grieving and healing. Since 2000, I have made it my mission to bring justice for her. After several years of gaining trust in others and dealing with the pain, I discovered purpose in my life. The struggles and fights that I have had to endure for the past 21 years brought me to this point today. Please understand a conviction and sentencing is what I sought, and I received, but the overall treatment of myself and my family by our justice system since 1995 leaves much to be desired. This moment all started with Billy Crystal, acting sheriff at that time. He knows the damage that he has done. He is also accountable for the reason it has taken too long to receive justice today.