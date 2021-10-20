Reader Comment: Victims' voices should be heard

I am overjoyed and extremely happy with the trial outcome and sentencing after waiting for 26 years for justice. this by no means brings closure! It is important for the public and media to understand that once you lose a child there is forever a hole in your heart, a missing piece that cannot be filled. Every day of my life will be a reminder that my daughter is gone.
Regina is and has always been my guiding angel, and her spirit motivates me to find change in our justice system and overall victim treatment. My first five years after the loss of my daughter was a journey of grieving and healing. Since 2000, I have made it my mission to bring justice for her. After several years of gaining trust in others and dealing with the pain, I discovered purpose in my life. The struggles and fights that I have had to endure for the past 21 years brought me to this point today. Please understand a conviction and sentencing is what I sought, and I received, but the overall treatment of myself and my family by our justice system since 1995 leaves much to be desired. This moment all started with Billy Crystal, acting sheriff at that time. He knows the damage that he has done. He is also accountable for the reason it has taken too long to receive justice today.
Victims have rights and sad to say that many judicial patrons do not recognize or enforce victims’ rights. I personally did not realize I had rights until having gone through this experience working with law enforcement, prosecutors, judges and court staff. I took my own initiative to gather information and learn about victims’ rights and due process of our courts. There is still lots of work to be done with the judicial system to initiate change. My rights such as treatment with dignity, respect and fairness has been violated multiple times over the past 26 years. It has always been the criminal who has more rights than the victim! This too can change if all judges, bailiffs, prosecutors, lawyers and law enforcement understood and practiced the rights of victims. Victims do have a voice and that voice needs to be heard.
When Gilberto killed Regina, it did not just impact my family. There are many other lives that he affected and destroyed. One very precious soul comes to mind and that is Cody Thompson. He was so young when Gilberto put his evil presence into Cody’s life. Now Cody lives with his choices and suffers the consequences. First incarcerated as a young teenager and currently living a life sentence. Gilberto should have been the one in prison for life years ago. Who knows, if law enforcement would have done their job before February 1995 and arrested Gilberto for drug distribution, would Cody be in prison now? And better yet, would my daughter be alive today? Gilberto is a known drug dealer. He used children to satisfy his own selfish needs. This is the accountability of Billy Crystal, acting sheriff during 1995!
I am not turning a new page in my life; I am writing a new beginning! Hope is alive and I will be forever grateful to those who helped me bring justice for my daughter, Regina.
The voices of all victims should be heard. After all, we are the survivors.
Rhonda Hunnel is the mother of Regina Krieger, who was murdered in 1995 in Burley. Gilberto Flores Rodriguez was sentenced Oct. 15 to life in prison for her murder.