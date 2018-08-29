I watched my twin daughters, 14, wrap their textbooks in plain brown paper, chatting about artfully personalizing the covers, and lamenting the treks on the stairs in a full day of high school.
This scene signified the return to mainstream life after a leukemia diagnosis and bone marrow transplant blew apart a slew of dreams that in adolescence were just beginning to morph from soft focus to ambitious pursuit.
I ignored the news pinging on my phone to take pictures. A moment missed is at risk of being forgotten. When you have faced what these two have — mostly apart — you can’t afford to forget one single instant that might inspire them through a current moment’s struggle.
Later, over ice cream, I read: “Measles confirmed in 21 states.” “Whooping cough outbreak worsens in southwestern Idaho.”
Two years ago, I would have scratched my head that these preventable and potentially fatal plagues were even around. I wouldn’t have given it more thought because all of us have always been safely vaccinated against these deadly germs.
But as part of Devon’s death-defying foray with cancer, she was stripped of not only her childhood, but also her immune system. With her father’s bone marrow, and tenacity fueled by her primal need to be back by her twin’s side, her immunities are strong enough to do battle with a cold without it becoming deadly pneumonia, but not much else.
At cancer’s diagnosis, they gave survival odds of 50/50. Because Devon gave 100 gazillion percent to live, she is ready to begin high school. Because a significant number of her classmates are not vaccinated, she can’t.
She took two shots in her belly for four months, lived in isolation for the better part of two years, and missed out on family gatherings, holidays, friends, her pets, time with her horse, on the softball field, at church. Still, she has still bravely stuck her arm out for her annual flu shot this year, and counts the days until she can be fully done with vaccines and get on with her life, not counting on others to keep her alive.
In July, her doctors proudly declared her safe to return to school with the caveat that at the mere mention of an outbreak of any communicable, vaccine-preventable disease, she should stay home.
With this latest news, we know we narrowly dodged whooping cough already as Gracie’s softball team coughed all season after playing in that part of Idaho. We know there is one confirmed case here in our town.
Still, with precautions in place, Devon was cautiously optimistic to be seen among her peers as the strong, healthy, funny kid they knew before. Until this news.
According to the statistics provided all Idaho school nurses, in our own Blaine County, an average of 67 percent of her peers are fully vaccinated.
For a person like Devon to navigate a school population and benefit from the health of the herd to keep her safe until she’s caught up, at least 95 percent of your surrounding population needs to be fully vaccinated.
Her Utah doctors support a class action lawsuit should Devon contract some preventable illness in school. But I’m raising future participants in their village, not crash test dummies. I just want my girls to be able to tackle this next phase, together, as they have since birth. And to be afforded the quality public education our county provides, which is why we live here.
Those of you who fought so hard to get her to this point will see your investment stalled. Who knows what is being denied her, and, y’all, because she can’t realize her potential.
She might have been the one who was your kid’s only pal. Or, she could be the one who holds the cure for cancer.
For more information please visit getimmunizedidaho.org
